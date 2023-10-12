GTA 6 Leak Teases Mind-Blowing Graphics

A new report about GTA 6 has teased Grand Theft Auto fans what type of graphics the former will have on display whenever it ends up releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for nearly five years, on older hardware, and it remains one of the best-looking games ever released. You wouldn't be surprised if the graphical jump from Red Dead Redemption 2 to GTA 6 wasn't as great as the jump from GTA 5 to RDR2, however, apparently not only is it going to be as great, but greater, as the aforementioned report claims the graphics gap this time around will be more substantial.

The report comes the way of French outlet Rockstar Mag, who unfortunately doesn't divulge any salient details about the game such as when it will be revealed or released. What is claimed is that some substantial improvements have been made to the RAGE engine, the engine Rockstar Games uses for all of its games. To this end, it's claimed there's been an upgrade to the physics of the game, especially in relation to water and vehicle deformations. It's also claimed there will be more realistic time management, aka morning, day, evening, and night cycles will be more realistic. The "quality of renderings," which is to say, textures, lighting, and volumetric clouds, and more have been improved. And lastly, Rockstar Games has supposedly overhauled AI, which includes improvements to interaction with NPCs and police reaction.

For the most part, all of these improvements sound standard, it's the overarching claim that's surprising; that the graphics jump between Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6 will be greater than the graphics jump between GTA 5 and RDR2. If this ends up being the case, GTA 6 is going to be head and shoulders above everything else, graphically, when it releases. When it will release though, remains to be seen. There are rumblings it will be revealed this month, but right now, these are just rumblings.

That all said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from GTA 6?