GTA 6 Developer Teases the Game Is Going to Be “Special”

It’s taken a very long time, but Rockstar Games confirmed on Friday that development on Grand Theft Auto 6 is underway. Unfortunately, the company did not offer anything resembling detailed information about the game (including an official name), but the announcement alone has led to a lot of excitement. Jim Jagger, Rockstar’s vice president of animation, commented on the announcement on Twitter, and while he didn’t say much, he did tease that the next series entry “is going to be special.” That’s quite cryptic, but it was enough to get many fans even more excited about the upcoming sequel!

The Tweet from Jagger can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is going to be special… https://t.co/CmgUCKXztm — Jim Jagger (@JimJagger) February 4, 2022

Grand Theft Auto fans have been desperate for information about GTA 6 for years now. After all, Grand Theft Auto V first released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC in September 2013. Since then, the game has been ported to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will be getting a next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next month. Outside of ports, fans of the series have only had GTA Online to keep them busy, and while that game has found a passionate and dedicated fanbase, the wait for a wholly-new GTA game has been agonizing. Some fans have been more patient than others, but it seems like the finish line is finally in sight.

Of course, Rockstar Games will have its work cut out delivering on all these years of hype! Over the last eight and a half years, Grand Theft Auto V has become the second best-selling game of all-time, with 155 million copies sold across all of its various platforms. That’s a staggering number, and the only game that has managed to sell more is Minecraft. The follow-up game will have to be quite special in order to match all of that hype, and it remains to be seen whether or not GTA 6 can deliver on that promise!

Are you excited for the next GTA game? What would you like to see next for the series? Letus know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!