GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 Version Leaked

Grand Theft Auto VI is officially set to release this November 19 via PS5 and Xbox Series X. Right now, officially, a PC version has not been announced, but it’s expected that one will arrive at a later date, as was the case with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. What Grand Theft Auto fans are not expecting is to see GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2, given that neither GTA 5 nor RDR2 ever came to Switch or Switch 2. Rockstar Games did bring the first Red Dead Redemption game to Switch in 2023, signaling some interest in exploring the Nintendo platform, but that’s it. Meanwhile, it’s hard to imagine GTA 6 running on Nintendo Switch 2, but apparently, it’s happening.

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Following a leak from Amazon Brazil that leaked new, unannounced GTA 6 gameplay details, we have another leak, this time from Nash Weedle, a prominent and reliable source when it comes to Nintendo. According to the Nintendo insider, not only is a GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 version in the works, but it has been for a while, indicating it could release in 2027.

GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 Details Revealed

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

According to Nash Weedle, the technical hurdles of getting the ambitious open-world sandbox game on Nintendo Switch 2 have been cleared, but it is unclear how Rockstar Games achieved this. Apparently, it is Rockstar Games handling the port, not a porting studio. However, it said specialists in Switch 2 ports have been brought in via subcontract, which is almost certainly how this version has leaked, as Rockstar Games is a locked-up shop that seldom leaks unless hacked.

There is no word on when the port will arrive, but Nash Weedle notes his sources keep reiterating it will not be this year. The insider concludes by revealing that he has confirmed others have started to be fed this information, which means we may have follow-up reports soon.

If GTA 6 comes to Nintendo Switch 2, it’s going to obviously come with a resolution and performance cut. As is, the Nintendo Switch 2 can’t run GTA 6 like PS5 or Xbox Series X. That said, with the Nintendo Switch generation behind them, Nintendo fans are used to this type of port.

It’s unlikely the PC and Nintendo Switch 2 versions would release at the same time for various reasons, so either the Nintendo Switch 2 version is a little way off, or the PC version is. Given the market sizes, it is hard to imagine a Switch 2 version being prioritized. And if the PC version was close, we probably would have heard more about said version, which may mean this Nintendo Switch 2 version is a ways off. All of that said, take everything above with a grain of salt.

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