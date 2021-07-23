New GTA 6 Rumor Divides Grand Theft Auto Fans

✖

A new GTA 6 rumor has surfaced over on Reddit, and it has divided Grand Theft Auto fans in the process. Almost every week there are at least a couple new GTA 6 leaks, or rumors, or reports that make the rounds. Typically, the sources are anonymous and the believability varies drastically. This week, we have a new rumor, from an anonymous source, claiming to reveal the GTA 6 radio stations, or at least some of them. Like any rumor, report, or leak, there are plenty of optimists out there ready to gobble up whatever you throw their way. However, many Grand Theft Auto fans aren't sold on the new leak.

The first red flag is it comes from an anonymous leaker over on 4chan. The anonymity doesn't hurt the leak much, because almost every leak -- genuine or fake -- comes from an anonymous source, and this is because the leaker typically can get in massive trouble if their identity is revealed. Meanwhile, some will automatically discredit the leak because it comes from 4chan, but some of the most infamous leaks in the history of gaming have come from 4chan, so that's no reason to completely write off this leak.

That said, there's more working against the leak, including that it's easy to fake. As you can see via the link below, anyone with a little bit of talent could pull off this leak. Again, this doesn't automatically disqualify it, but it does work against it.

The last thing to consider is that according to various reports, GTA 6 is several years away. If this is the case, it's hard to imagine Rockstar Games is already troubling itself with the game's radio stations. It could be, but this seems unlikely.

For now, take this leak with a massive grain of salt. Of course, Rockstar Games could squash all speculation and set the record straight with a comment or statement, but this probably won't happen. It never comments on leaks.