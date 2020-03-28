GTA 6’s First Character Reportedly Revealed

Fresh of yesterday’s rumor allegedly revealing the release date and setting of Grand Theft Auto VI, a new GTA 6 leak has surfaced, and it seemingly reveals the rumored game’s first character. More specifically, the resume of Jorge Consejo mentions that back in 2018 the actor worked with Rockstar Games on Grand Theft Auto VI to a portray a character simply called “The Mexican,” which seems to be a proper noun of sorts. In other words, this seems to be a somewhat prominent character. That said, not only does this seemingly reveal the first character of the game, but it suggests the game has been in production for awhile.

As you will know, motion capture work is done throughout the development process. In other words, it’s hard to use this to measure how far along the game is in development. However, what it does confirm is the game has seemingly been out of pre-production since at least 2018, which is when Red Dead Redemption 2 released. Put more simply, Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development for — at least — a few years, according to this resume.

Interestingly, when this resume was brought to the attention of Consejo, the actor said he couldn’t confirm or deny whether or not he’s in the game.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt given that nothing here is official information straight from the mouth of Rockstar Games. However, as you can see, the evidence is pretty damning.

As you may know, there’s been rumors and speculation making the rounds recently claiming that the highly-anticipated game will be revealed this month. However, it looks like this isn’t happening. In fact, one industry insider recently shared some bad news about this very topic. That said, if GTA 6 has been in development for a few years, it’s not unreasonable to think a reveal could happen sometime this year. If this does happen, then it would suggest Rockstar Games is preparing to release the title in 2021. After all, Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced in 2017, and then released a year later.

