GTA 6 Release Date and Setting Possibly Revealed in Newly Discovered Easter Egg

GTA 6 may be releasing on October 29, 2021 and taking players back to Vice City, or at least that's what Grand Theft Auto fans think a newly discovered Easter Egg suggests. Rumors, reports, and "leaks" have been pointing to a return to a Vice City setting for awhile, however, this is the first time we've heard about the rumored game releasing next year. That said, don't get your hopes up, because right now it seems like we have nothing more than speculation run amuck.

The speculation comes way of a newly discovered Max Payne 3 Easter Egg. In this Easter Egg, there's a poster for a fictional band dubbed Love Fist, which is a band that exists within the GTA universe. On this poster is a series of tour dates for different cities within the GTA universe, and these tour dates appear to line up with the release date for their respective games. For example, the San Fierro date lines up with the October 26 release date of GTA San Andreas. Meanwhile, the Alamo Sea date lines up with the GTA V release date of September 17. Further, the Liberty City date lines up with the release of GTA IV. As you can see, this is a very obvious homage to the GTA series. What's more interesting though is when you compare the dates to Rockstar Games' output between the Red Dead and GTA franchises. On April 29, 2008 Rockstar Games released GTA IV. Then came Red Dead Redemption on May 18, GTA V on September 17, and then Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26. Then the last date is Vice City on October 29. Now, the original Vice City released on October 27, so it can't be a reference to that.

That said, with GTA 6 rumored to be set in Vice City, some Grand Theft Auto fans think this strange Easter Egg confirms not only is GTA 6 set in Vice City, but releasing on October 29. However, it wouldn't be October 29 this year, because that would be a Thursday. Rockstar Games doesn't release games on Thursday, only on Tuesdays and Fridays. And this is why many are pointing to October 29, 2021, because that's a Friday.

(Photo: Rockstar Games via Reddit)

All of this is very confusing, but there's some logic to it. However, there's one big problem with it. It seems incredibly unlikely that there was already an internal release date for GTA 6 making the rounds at Rockstar Games all the way back in 2013. This would have been a month after GTA V released, and five years before even Red Dead Redemption 2 released. If this Easter Egg was in Red Dead Redemption 2, then there would be a case, but it seems highly improbable that Rockstar Games had a release date picked out for GTA 6 all the way back in 2013.

At the moment of publishing, GTA 6 hasn't been officially announced, however, it's suspected to be in development. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the rumored game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

H/T, Reddit.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.