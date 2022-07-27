GTA 6 Fans Defend Female Protagonist
A huge GTA 6 report surfaced online this morning with information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Contained within this report was word of two protagonists, one of which is female. A female protagonist isn't a first for the series, but there's not been one in a while, and none since the series has become as culturally relevant as it is now. The report contained a variety of other information, including information about when the game will release and that it will take place in Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami. That said, much of Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere has been caught up on the aforementioned female protagonist, who we know nothing about other than that she's Latina and that she, and the other protagonist, are influenced by the infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.
In wake of the report, there's been some criticism lodged against Rockstar Games about the female protagonist, especially in conjunction with word that "developers are also being cautious not to 'punch down' by making jokes about marginalized groups." Naturally, the word "woke" has been thrown around in this criticism. That said, while there indeed has been some criticism aimed at Rockstar Games over the report, there's also been plenty defending and praising the decision to have a female protagonist and to be more sensitive when making jokes at the expense of other people.
No Reason to Worry
prevnext
People acting like an Woman protagonist will ruin GTA 6 is the most cringe shit I've seen and disappointing especially with Sadie Adler being one of the best Rockstar characters— InfinityBesk (@InfinityBesk) July 27, 2022
And everyone wanted a DLC of her and Charles.
I'm not worried about this at all pic.twitter.com/IAVvH812sM
Great Decision
prevnext
Rockstar Games giving their 1 of 2 of their main characters in GTA 6 (A huge title) the female gender is in fact by far the best decision they could’ve ever possibly implemented towards the title, females deserve to get the spot light at least once in the GTA series it’s not woke pic.twitter.com/5pfkOPNxMx— GTA Golden⚜️/news🌴 #RipRedDeadOnline (@rockstarnews18) July 27, 2022
History Repeating
prevnext
People freaking over GTA 6’s female protagonist reminds a lot of back in the day when people were freaking over GTA San Andreas having a black protagonist.
You playing a game for the character’s color of skin, race, ethnicity, sexuality or for having fun?— Benny 🇺🇦 (@itsbenjaminice) July 27, 2022
Take it or leave it 🤷♂️
Banger Incoming
prevnext
Games with female protagonists are certified bangers— Tellmewhy (@Icewallowcumin) July 27, 2022
Big Dub
prevnext
If GTA 6 actually has a female as the main character, that’s a pretty big dub, gonna be interesting to see how they execute that— Ven (@venistaken) July 27, 2022
Sounds Cool
prevnext
Female protagonist in gta 6 sound cool actually, y’all just hating for no reason 🗿— 進撃のN——M——R (@YUNGBLOOD170) July 27, 2022
Been Waiting For This
prevnext
I've been saying I've wanted a female lead GTA for years, can't believe that might actually happen! Glad to hear the company is bettering itself as well, I hope they prove w/ GTA 6 that games as detailed as Red Dead 2 don't HAVE to come at the cost of crunch. Hope it's good 🤞🏾 https://t.co/bOWp0G2p6g— Emmett Watkins Jr: Bayonetta's Lollipop (@Ejsponge61) July 27, 2022
GTA Online Already Does This
prevnext
“GTA 6 female protagonist? Game is ruined!” Meanwhile they log into GTA Online with their female character 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/h679Rvkabo— Nick (@GhillieYT) July 27, 2022
The Report Itself
All of the information that the Internet has been arguing over comes courtesy of Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, one of the best and most prominent sources in the industry. In other words, while there's a chance that the information is incorrect, and the social media frenzy it's created is all for nothing, it's unlikely.prev