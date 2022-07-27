GTA 6 Fans Defend Female Protagonist

A huge GTA 6 report surfaced online this morning with information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Contained within this report was word of two protagonists, one of which is female. A female protagonist isn't a first for the series, but there's not been one in a while, and none since the series has become as culturally relevant as it is now. The report contained a variety of other information, including information about when the game will release and that it will take place in Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami. That said, much of Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere has been caught up on the aforementioned female protagonist, who we know nothing about other than that she's Latina and that she, and the other protagonist, are influenced by the infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

In wake of the report, there's been some criticism lodged against Rockstar Games about the female protagonist, especially in conjunction with word that "developers are also being cautious not to 'punch down' by making jokes about marginalized groups." Naturally, the word "woke" has been thrown around in this criticism. That said, while there indeed has been some criticism aimed at Rockstar Games over the report, there's also been plenty defending and praising the decision to have a female protagonist and to be more sensitive when making jokes at the expense of other people.