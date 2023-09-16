GTA 6 Leak Points to Serial Killer on the Loose

It looks like there will be a serial killer on the loose in GTA 6. If this sounds familiar, it's because it's a very Rockstar Games-esq quest line, with both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 having serial killers. In the latter, the serial killer is actually a vampire. There's no evidence there's anything supernatural involved this time, but it does look this type of quest line has been brought back.

Over on the GTA 6 Reddit page, one user discovered that in the leak last year -- where a very early build of the game completely leaked online -- there are clips featuring some type of event board. Within this, there's mention of missing tourists across multiple events. To this end, there's mention of finding missing, and presumably dead, tourists in places like a submerged car, a cave, and a junkyard.

"In one of the leaked clips we can see the dev accessing some sort of event board," reads the post. "There is a ton of interesting information on there, but one of them is the missing tourists event line featuring multiple events."

It's worth noting that while this comes straight from the game's files, it should be taken with a grain of salt, primarily because it's from a very early build in the game. Rockstar Games is infamous for cutting content before release, usually because it isn't up to its very high standards. For example, we understand Red Dead Redemption 2 had at least a dozen hours of content that was cut during development. In other words, just because this content was in the pipeline doesn't mean it was ever made, and even if it was, it doesn't mean it will remain in the game come release.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed this particular bit of unofficial information in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What type of quests do you want to see in GTA 6? More of GTA 5 or something new?