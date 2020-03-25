New GTA 6 Report Reveals Bad News for Grand Theft Auto Fans

A new Grand Theft Auto VI report has surfaced, and it holds bad news for fans of the Rockstar Games’ series hoping to see GTA 6 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One soon. As you may know if you’ve been on the Internet the past few weeks, many Grand Theft Auto fans have been anticipating today, March 25. Why? Because an anonymous source who previously leaked the Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement suggested Rockstar Games would have something to share about GTA 6 today. Alas, it looks like that isn’t happening.

Now, to be fair to the source in question, they never explicitly said GTA 6 was going to be announced on March 25. They seemed to suggest as much, but only made a concrete declaration that something would happen by the end of March. Of course, the latter is still in play, but it now seems doubtful.

Over on Twitter, one user brought a different rumor to the attention of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, one of the industry’s most trust sources. The rumor in question has nothing to do with the above information, but it did make the claim that a GTA 6 reveal was going to happen today. Schreier pointed this out as “nonsense.” Meanwhile, when another user suggested to the journalist that a reveal could happen this month, Schreier told the user not to get their hopes up.

Don’t get your hopes up — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 24, 2020

Of course, all of this information — the information at the top, and even Schreier’s claims — should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official. However, it doesn’t look like Rockstar Games is going to reveal GTA 6 this month, which is sure to disappoint the millions and millions and millions of Grand Theft Auto fans.

At the moment of publishing, Grand Theft Auto VI has not been announced by Rockstar Games, but it's safe to assume it's in development. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of rumored title by clicking right here.