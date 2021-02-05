Grand Theft Auto Rumor Hints at GTA San Andreas Remake

✖

A new Grand Theft Auto rumor predominately about GTA 6 is making the rounds within the GTA community, and while the rumor is mostly concerned with GTA 6 and what's going on with its development, it seemingly teases that Rockstar Games has something in the works for GTA San Andreas. Unfortunately, the rumor doesn't divulge much else, but does hint at it being connected to the game's upcoming anniversary.

The rumor comes from an anonymous source and raises some red flags, but it's making the rounds and being picked up, and more interestingly comes after last month's rumor, from slightly more credible sources, that claimed Rockstar Games is not only working on a remaster of GTA San Andreas, but Vice City and GTA 3 remasters as well.

What's unclear though is why the rumor mentions the game's anniversary as if that's an explanation why Rockstar Games is looking to revive GTA San Andreas in some fashion. The game's anniversary isn't until October, and even then it will be the 17-year anniversary of the game, which would be a pretty random anniversary to celebrate.

For now, take everything here with a massive grain of salt given that nothing here is official and because it's laced with speculation. In fact, the rumor itself would be far less noteworthy if it didn't come on the back of last month's rumor claiming something similar.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this rumor in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change as the company maintains a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors. However, if this does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: