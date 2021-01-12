GTA 6 Reportedly Has a Female Protagonist

✖

GTA 6 will reportedly have a female protagonist, a first for the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games has yet to announce GTA 6 or confirm that a new game in the series is in development. However, according to a plethora of reports, GTA 6 is already deep in development for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and possibly the PC as well. Depending on what report or rumor you're reading, GTA 6 is closer to release than you think or still very far away from releasing. Unfortunately, right now, no further information about the game's release has surfaced, but we do have a new report about the game's protagonist, courtesy of Tom Henderson, a leaker and industry insider widely known for his Call of Duty scoops.

Taking to Twitter, Henderson recently revealed that GTA 6 will have a playable female protagonist alongside a playable male protagonist. Unfortunately, this is where the scoop ends. In other words, it's unclear if the game has two protagonists that players will switch between or whether it's a Cyberpunk 2077 situation, which is to say one playable protagonist who can be both male or female. With the context of previous releases, you'd assume it's the former, but if Rockstar Games is going to break tradition and finally have a female protagonist, it could be poised to break additional traditions.

It's important to note that Henderson does not divulge his source. That said, he has proven reliable on numerous occasions in the past, though it's typically been with information pertaining to Call of Duty. While Henderson's reporting has never been limited to Call of Duty, it is what he's known for, so take this with an extra grain of salt given that not only is it unofficial, but it's out of Henderson's wheelhouse. And of course, even if the report is 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time we've heard the game will have a playable female protagonist, but, so far, this has been the most credible source to make this claim.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this report in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change. Like many developers, Rockstar maintains a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, leaks, or any information of this variety. That said, if it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.