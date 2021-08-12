GTA 6 Trends on Twitter Following Big News

GTA 6 has been trending on Twitter for most of the day, but unfortunately, it's not because Rockstar Games announced a release date or revealed a teaser trailer. As of the moment of writing this, the game remains unannounced. Why is it trending on Twitter then? Well, because today a new report surfaced online claiming that GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA III are getting the remaster/remake treatment and will be bundled into one "GTA Trilogy" package and re-released this year via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile phones. This obviously pretty substantial news, but it has nothing to do with GTA 6. Despite this, GTA 6 has been trending on Twitter for hours and it shows no signs of slowing down.

As always, the trend began with users commenting on what this news means for GTA 6. For the most part, this commentary is just memes. This starts the trend. Once trending, Grand Theft Auto fans click on it, assuming there's news about the next installment in the series. They then either add to the memes or express their disappointment and frustration. And of course, this just grows the trend and the cycle continues, which is how we get the tweets below: