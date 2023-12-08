GTA 6 Fans Discover Vice City Character in Trailer

Somehow the GTA 6 trailer is real and been out for several days now. We can't believe it either. Unfortunately, the wait for the second trailer is going to be a long one, which means Grand Theft Auto fans have nothing to do but further dissect the first trailer. And that's exactly what they have been doing. In the process of doing this, one fan has unearthed a rather interesting detail hidden within the game's first trailer show a character from the original Vice City. Does this tease this character's return? Almost certainly not. Rather given that almost 40 years separate the events of Vice City and the events of this game, what's more likely is this is just an easter egg.

During the 33-second mark of the trailer, a character can be spotted walking in the background that looks a lot like Lance Vance. Spoilers for the original Vice City, but for those that don't know, Lance Vance, is the tritagonist who turns secondary antagonist of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and the deuteragonist in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He's known for his white soiree suit with a purple shirt. In the trailer, a character that matches his description can be seen walking down the sidewalk. Could this just be a coincidence? Sure. Could this be an easter egg? Most likely. But more exciting than both of these options is he a hint he's somehow in the game, but unless Rockstar Games is about to throw away its lore this ain't happening as not only are the games 40 years apart, but Lance Vance dies in Vice City.

Is this Lance Vance Easter egg 👀 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/9IfgRcIrwL — Vinewood Motors (@Vinewood_motors) December 8, 2023

Again, this is probably just a harmless easter egg, but it does have some Grand Theft Auto fans speculating on what it could mean. And for what it is worth, it's odd that just Vance is -- seemingly -- in the trailer and not other characters from Vice City.

