Adin Ross Claims He's in GTA 6

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer finally dropped earlier this week, and immediately broke the internet. Fans have been waiting for the next game in developer Rockstar's long-running franchise, and the team did not disappoint with its first showing. The GTA 6 trailer gave fans their first look at the modern version of Vice City and the surrounding landscape, delivering quite a few references to real-world Florida, in the process. However, there's one famous former Florida resident who is now claiming that he's going to be involved. It's not clear how he'll be included, but streamer Adin Ross said on Twitter that he's "in GTA 6."

The news was first spotted by Jack Lucky. In some ways, it makes sense for Ross to be in GTA 6. The franchise has long used various celebrities, especially in its radio shows and side activities. For example, Ricky Gervais was in GTA IV delivering stand-up comedy at Split Sides, and Kenny Loggins hosted the soft rock station in GTA V. Ross was born in Boca Raton, Florida, so he'd definitely fit in with the vibe of Vice City. Plus, the initial trailer featured a ton of scenes from in-game social media. With how massive people like Ross are in that real-world space, it wouldn't be surprising if Rockstar brings in a few content creators as side characters in the story.

Adin Ross says he will be in GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/TAXn5XCGPi — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 5, 2023

For now, we don't know much besides what Ross said. His tweet reads, "I'm in GTA 6 I can't speak much about it but you'll see later on throughout the year in the next trailer. Either way I'm blessed and thank you to Rockstar for giving me an opportunity to have something to do with the greatest game ever." If what Ross is saying is true, we'll probably hear more about his collaboration around next summer when Rockstar will likely drop the next big GTA 6 trailer.

GTA 6 Release Date

Right now, all we know about the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date is that Rockstar is targeting a 2025 window. It's worth noting that GTA V was announced in 2011 and given an original launch date of spring 2013. However, it was eventually delayed back to September 2013. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced in October 2016 with a 2017 release date. That game was pushed back twice before it was finally released in October 2018.

Obviously, GTA 6 is a brand-new project, so it's impossible to say if Rockstar will end up delaying the project. That said, Rockstar does have a track record for delays, so it would not be surprising to see them push the game back a time or two. It's safe to say that Rockstar only wants to ship a game when it's ready. If GTA 6 doesn't meet its standards by 2025, the team will likely waste no time issuing a delay.