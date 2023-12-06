The Last of Us Creator Calls GTA 6 Trailer "Jaw-Dropping"

Yesterday, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released, after fans had spent years waiting to hear anything about the game. Now that it's finally here, a lot of people have weighed in on the first trailer, including some developers. The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann took the opportunity to share his opinion on Twitter, and he had some high praise. Druckmann called the trailer "jaw-dropping" while also complimenting the game's take on Miami. Druckmann apparently grew up in the real version of the city, and finds the GTA version to be "eerily familiar."

The Tweet from Druckmann can be found embedded below.

Jaw-dropping! For someone who grew up in Miami... this feels eerily familiar. 🌴 https://t.co/yl3vuNH783 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 5, 2023

Druckmann isn't the only one that has voiced his approval. Social media has been inundated with comments about GTA 6 since the trailer's release. While the new take on Vice City has generated a lot of positivity, several people have also voiced their approval for the game's graphics. It's been a decade since the release of GTA V, and it seems like GTA 6 will be taking advantage of the improvements in hardware that have been made since then.

Miami as Vice City

Since the original Grand Theft Auto's release back in 1997, Rockstar Games has offered its own unique takes on real-world locations. Vice City is the developer's take on Miami, and players have been able to see it across multiple games. The most notable of these is Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which took place in 1986. The first trailer for GTA 6 seems to imply that the game is set in the modern era; starting around the 00:42 mark, we can see the game's own takes on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok videos. While some fans might have preferred to see a completely new location, there are nearly four decades between the settings of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and GTA 6. That's a very long time, and it stands to reason that a lot would have changed. As a result, fans should expect things to look a lot different when compared to the days of Tommy Vercetti.

GTA 6 Platforms and Release Window

So far, GTA 6 has been officially confirmed for just two platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Presumably the game will also be released on PC, though nothing has been announced by Rockstar, as of this writing. The game is slated to release in 2025, though we don't know whether it should be expected earlier in the year or later. Fans of the series were hoping to see the game come out in 2024, but those hopes were dashed with the trailer's release yesterday. Hopefully Rockstar will give us a more definitive window next year.

