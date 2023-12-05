GTA 7 Trends Following GTA 6 Trailer Release

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally arrived, ending a wait that has lasted more than a decade. For fans of the series, it's been a very long time, and it's going to be even longer, as the game will not be arriving until 2025. That release window has already led to a bit of frustration, as fans were hoping that it might be a 2024 release. While we've still got a long time to go before the next game, GTA 7 has been trending on Twitter as fans have been joking about when that game might see release.

Jokes about GTA 7's release date are the key reason the nonexistent game is trending, but there's also another reason: some fans really do want to talk about the next location in the series. It's so far away that it's kind of silly to think about, but now that we know GTA 6 is bringing things back to Vice City, people are understandably excited to see what Rockstar does next... even if it will be a very long time before it happens.

While the wait between GTA V and GTA 6 is going to be quite long, it's not too hard to see why. Game development takes a very long time, and it looks like the next game in the series could offer a major step up in terms of graphics. It's harder to get a read on the actual gameplay, but Rockstar's official description calls it "the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet." That's a bold statement, but if the game can manage to hit that goal, it will all have been worth it.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about GTA 7!