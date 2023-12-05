GTA 7 Trends Following GTA 6 Trailer Release
Grand Theft Auto fans are already predicting when GTA 7 will release.
The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally arrived, ending a wait that has lasted more than a decade. For fans of the series, it's been a very long time, and it's going to be even longer, as the game will not be arriving until 2025. That release window has already led to a bit of frustration, as fans were hoping that it might be a 2024 release. While we've still got a long time to go before the next game, GTA 7 has been trending on Twitter as fans have been joking about when that game might see release.
Jokes about GTA 7's release date are the key reason the nonexistent game is trending, but there's also another reason: some fans really do want to talk about the next location in the series. It's so far away that it's kind of silly to think about, but now that we know GTA 6 is bringing things back to Vice City, people are understandably excited to see what Rockstar does next... even if it will be a very long time before it happens.
While the wait between GTA V and GTA 6 is going to be quite long, it's not too hard to see why. Game development takes a very long time, and it looks like the next game in the series could offer a major step up in terms of graphics. It's harder to get a read on the actual gameplay, but Rockstar's official description calls it "the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet." That's a bold statement, but if the game can manage to hit that goal, it will all have been worth it.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about GTA 7!
Yeah, but think about those graphics.
Me when GTA 7 COMES OUT pic.twitter.com/b4SktcAHno— JRZ (@JrzNolife) December 5, 2023
Some people already have locations in mind!
Gta 7 should take place in australia hear me out👀👀 @rockstargames— izabela (@young1uver) December 5, 2023
This probably isn't a far off prediction.
I bet GTA 7 doesn't come out till like 2040— Ik ga je dood maken 🇲🇦 (@Saale_LeNine) December 5, 2023
It would have to bomb pretty hard to kill the series.
Guys, please, don't get GTA 7 trending when GTA 6 still hasn't come out yet. If GTA 6 bombs, there will be NO GTA 7. Wait for 6 before pushing for 7.— MJ1 Media (@JeffreyATurner1) December 5, 2023
Let's not think too far ahead.
If I gotta wait until 2025 for GTA 6 then I’m scared to wonder if I’ll live to see GTA 7— Deezy (@its_deeezy) December 5, 2023
GTA 7 on PS7 has a better ring to it, though.
GTA 7 ain’t gonna happen till the PS8 😭— Kuron 👹 (@phillipthapapi) December 5, 2023
To be fair, a lot of people at that nursing home will also want to play.
DUDE 2025! I am going to be 39 when this comes out! I was 14 when I played GTA the first time.... When GTA 7 comes out I'll be in a nursing home... goodness #GTAVI #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/tNscQlkIB8— Stuttering Dude (@StutteringD) December 5, 2023
Jonah says it all.
CEO of rockstar after seeing GTA 7 trending: pic.twitter.com/JfxjGbHPmt— Bruh (@BruhTimes01928) December 5, 2023