GTA Online’s Secret Alien Mission Can Be Unlocked In-Game Without Hacking

(Photo: Rockstar Games) As we reported last week, GTA Online hackers managed to gain early access to a secret alien mission seemingly slipped into the game with the recent Gunrunning DLC. When the update first hit clever fans quickly discovered it contained new alien-related assets, including a wrecked space ship, but it took weeks of intense digging to unlock the actual mission. That said, a number of questions remained about the alien mission. Was this the full mission, or just a piece of a larger chain of events? Was there actually a legitimate way to access it, or was it just cut content? Or perhaps something slipped into the code to keep amateur detectives busy? Team Guru, the modding and mystery hunting group that uncovered the aliens in the first place, have dug deeper and discovered the mission is indeed a legit part of the GTA Online Gunrunning update, and can be unlocked in-game, if you're dedicated enough. Scroll on down to find out how to get the mission, no hacking required…

Unlocking The Alien Egg Supply Run (Photo: Rockstar Games) In order to access the mission, which is officially called Alien Egg Supply Run, you need to first complete 600 Gunrunning sales. Maybe make that 601 "just to be safe," say Team Guru. Once you've racked up the required Gunrunning sales, just take on a supply run between 21:00 and 23:00hrs in the evening. The special Alien Egg Supply Run mission should be automatically triggered. Oh, and make sure you're on your game – apparently the mission can only be triggered once. If you die, you'll never get to retry it. So, it seems the aliens were intended to be a bit of an Easter egg for very dedicated Gunrunners players. Unfortunately, the surprise kind of got ruined! But hey, you could still be the first person to unlock the mission legitimately – even our hackers haven't done it. They just found the unlock method by poking around in GTA Online's code. Of course, 600 sales is quite a grind, so you can save yourself some time by checking out video and a description of the mission, below.