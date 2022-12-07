GTA Online Giving Grand Theft Auto Players New, Free Car

GTA Online players were tasked recently with a new community challenge from Rockstar Games. In true Grand Theft Auto fashion, the objective was to steal a ton of money through the game's Heists, and if players could accomplish the goal of stealing a collective GTA$2 trillion, they were promised a surprise reward. Players went above and beyond that goal already, and to make good on the promise, Rockstar said it'd be giving everyone a free vehicle.

While a free car may not be as useful to everyone given that many GTA Online players probably have their garages filled with the cars they want by now, this one is a new vehicle entirely. It's the Declasse Tahoma Coupe, and after players amassed "an incredible GTA$4 TRILLION collectively in The Heists Challenge," everyone will get it for free.

"As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, a new vehicle in the upcoming GTA Online update — the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe — will be made available to all GTA Online players for a limited period later this month," Rockstar Games said about this free reward that'll be released soon.

As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: https://t.co/GRc0IbE8Ah pic.twitter.com/kJTxW3HD0W — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 6, 2022

So, we don't yet know exactly when the car will be available, but it'll be released at some point this month. It'll apparently only be claimable during a limited window of time, however, so be on the lookout for it to be available whenever that giveaway starts.

In the same announcement about the free car, Rockstar also named off a couple of features coming to the game that players can look forward to. Some of those include upgrade for the vehicles themselves such as the fact that "New vehicle purchases will arrive in your Garage faster than before," according to Rockstar. Rockstar also teased the arrival of other things like an update planned for later in the month that'll be the "first installment of a massive multi-part update," so we'll expect to learn more about that soon, probably around the time that the Declasse Tahoma Coupe is given away.