GTA Online Players Get Free GTA 3 Gear Ahead of Remastered Trilogy Release

Rockstar Games’ remastered collection of classic Grand Theft Auto games releases soon with the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition scheduled to launch in November, but GTA Online players don’t have to wait that long to pay tribute to one of the included games. As part of the latest GTA Online update, Rockstar’s given players a chance to get some Grand Theft Auto III gear for free. The best part of the offer is that all you have to do is simply log into the game to claim yours.

The new gear in question is a unique t-shirt paying homage to what Rockstar referred to as the “most iconic melee weapon” in GTA III. It’s a simple white shirt adorned with a baseball bat in the center that features its normal wood look one side and a shadowed appearance on the other.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1451530589136306182

It’s not directly connected to the remastered trilogy of games since the whole point of it being added was to instead celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA III, but the timing of the giveaway lines up well with the recent release date announcement of the new collection. If you want it to be added to your collection, all you have to do is hop into GTA Online at some point this week before the next update drops.

“In honor of this week officially marking the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III’s original release, playing GTA Online will get you a free in-game tee featuring GTAIII’s most iconic melee weapon, the Baseball Bat,” Rockstar said about the shirt being given away.

Given that the trilogy will soon be releasing on November 11th, it seems likely that we’ll be seeing more related content added to GTA Online in the buildup to that launch. The other two games included in the remastered trilogy are Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, so perhaps we’ll see some more representation from those games in GTA Online soon.

In the meantime, GTA Online currently has its Halloween event going on now. This means that there are UFOs, killer cars, and masked assailants out there in Los Santos with more additions likely to be added as we get closer to Halloween.