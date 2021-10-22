Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Remastered Release Date Revealed

Following its announcement just a few short weeks ago, Rockstar Games has today revealed when its upcoming remastered collection that contains Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be releasing. And while this release date is different depending on whether or not you’d like to own this bundle in a digital or physical format, both iterations are actually set to arrive quite soon.

When it comes to the digital version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the game is set to launch in just a few short weeks on November 11. This date actually lines up with a previous leak that we had heard about in relation to its launch. Conversely, the physical version of the title will then start hitting storefronts the following month on December 7. In both instances, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be releasing across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition



Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/sVYRq0sqVe pic.twitter.com/rVGIXjOXfW — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

In addition to revealing this launch date for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games also gave us a first look at what this remastered collection will look like. The trailer, which you can find in the tweet above, shows that the graphics and lighting in each installment seem to have been drastically improved. On the gameplay front, Rockstar also said the following about what fans can expect from this collection:

“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition introduces wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more. The Nintendo Switch version also features Switch-specific controls including Gyro aiming, as well as touch screen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Additional enhancements across all three titles include a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; along with new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition also features a range of environmental upgrades including all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and clarity throughout the world.”

What do you think about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition now that we have actually seen what it will look like? And are you planning to pick it up for yourself later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.