New GTA Online Update Prepares the Game for 4th of July

The 4th of July is nearly here, and Rockstar Games plans to celebrate with some in-game festivities for GTA Online. From now through July 8th, players can get patriotic items from Business Battles alongside the normal GTA$ and RP rewards. If that isn't enough, the store will also offer up to 50% off a plethora of red, white, and blue colored items, including the Firework Launcher and the Liberator Monster Truck! As far as themed events go in GTA Online, this certainly looks like it could be a lot of fun, and it just might be the perfect way to celebrate for gamers stuck at home this year.

As in other recent updates, GTA Online players can celebrate the theme at The Diamond Casino & Resort. There, players can take a free spin on the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win the Western Sovereign. The motorcycle is covered in stars and stripes, making it perfectly suited to the event.

In addition to the Independence Day discounts, a number of other things can be acquired for less, this week. Mammoth Avengers are currently 60% off, while Yachts, the Principe Deveste Eight, and Arcade Properties can all be purchased for 50% off. None of those necessarily match the theme, but not a bad week overall for discounts.

Twitch Prime subscribers that link their accounts with GTA Online's Social Club can earn the first in a new round of $200,000 in-game bonuses. The bonus is earned just by playing the game between July 2nd and July 8th, when the Independence Day promotion ends. Those looking to take advantage of some of the holiday discounts could definitely use the extra cash! Twitch Prime is available as a free service to all Amazon Prime subscribers, and it even provides a number of free games each month.

GTA Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

