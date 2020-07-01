Twitch Prime's New Free Games Are Now Available

Twitch Prime gives gamers access to a number of free titles, and the new month brings with it a big batch of new additions. Starting today, subscribers can download Dark Devotion, Dear Esther, GRIP: Combat Racing, Kunai, and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. The new batch of games is available right now, and will be available until August 3rd. As always, once downloaded, these five games will remain in the user's collection until their subscription ends, so this is the perfect opportunity for players to bolster their gaming library. The new games join other recently added free titles, including PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids and Mad Tracks.

All in all, this month offers a strong variety of options for gamers looking for something new. Turok 2: Seeds of Evil is a first-person-shooter, Dear Esther is an exploration game, GRIP is a racing game, Kunai is a platformer, and Dark Devotion is an action-RPG. Of course, those looking for a 2D fighter can also choose between a number of classic options from SNK that are available through the end of 2020, including Samurai Shodown II, Fatal Fury Special, and The King of Fighters 2000. Gamers of all different interests shouldn't have any difficulty finding something to play this month!

Twitch Prime is a free service available to all Amazon Prime subscribers. While new options are added at the start of each month, Amazon periodically updates the offerings with more games as well as additional bonuses, including DLC and in-game loot. Last but not least, the service also grants players access to "Starter Packs" for some free-to-play games, as well. Twitch Prime currently has starter packs for Tera and Warface available to users. The included items in the starter packs can be downloaded on PC or on console.

We outdid ourselves this month with our free games for July ✨👑 With your #TwitchPrime account, you can now download: 🏚️Dear Esther

🥷Kunai

🦖Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

🏎️GRIP

🏹Dark Devotion We'll be jumping into Kunai! What about you? https://t.co/F0hRVcDMyx pic.twitter.com/sNSno2kkr8 — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) July 1, 2020

While the new batch of games is available until August 3rd, players will want to keep an eye on the rest of the expiration dates for any games they might not have grabbed, just yet. Dream Daddy is set to leave Twitch Prime on July 3rd, while PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids goes away on July 10th.

Do you subscribe to Twitch Prime? What do you think of this month's free titles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.