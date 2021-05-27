GTA Online Update Adds More Races and a GTA$100K Bonus

✖

GTA Online got an update bigger than the typical weekly releases on Thursday with a couple of new races added to the game. Rockstar Games previously teased that it would add these extra activities and followed through in the latest update by giving players eight new races to try out. As an incentive to get players in the driver’s seat to finish the races, Rockstar Games is also giving out a bonus of $100K in GTA Online money if you finish at least one Stunt Race.

The new Stunt Races detailed in Rockstar’s post about the latest in GTA Online should be available in the game now after you’ve received the latest update. New Stunt Races like “A Tight Spot” and “Smoke Up Your Asphalt” are restricted to motorcycles while others like “Bridge Too Far” are only for sports cars. You’ll find restrictions like those as well as more info on each of the eight races through Rockstar’s insights into the update.

Buckle up, strap in, and put your helmet on — there’s eight new Stunt Races now in GTA Online. Whatever your preferred flavor of adrenaline, these brand-new tracks have a little bit of something for everybody: https://t.co/etP2donktG pic.twitter.com/MWuETbDmDF — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 27, 2021

For those even slightly interested in checking out the new Stunt Races, this week is the one to try them to make sure you don’t miss out on any bonuses. Rockstar said it’s giving away the monetary bonus mentioned previously as well as a free cosmetic, and all you have to do is finish a new Stunt Race. On top of that, the Stunt Races are giving out triple the rewards this week, so you’ll earn plenty by competing in them.

“Completing any new Stunt Race between now and June 2nd will net you a GTA$100,000 bonus and the Canis American Legend T-Shirt, both of which will be awarded within 72 hours after logging in on June 7th,” Rockstar said. “And all Stunt Race competitors can expect a healthy payday in any new or classic Stunt Race — to the tune of 3X GTA$ and RP — all week long.”

Rockstar did say before that these races were coming, but it also indicated that we’ll be getting even more GTA Online content throughout the rest of the summer. New Deadline and Survival content is coming, though we don’t have dates yet for those releases.

“Shortly thereafter, fans of the futuristic Deadline mode will get seven new arenas in which to obliterate opponents with their Shotaro bike’s explosive light trail,” Rockstar said. “If eradicating waves of armed resistance is more your appetite, Survival mode will also expand to new locations throughout Los Santos and Blaine County.”

GTA Online’s latest update should now be available across all platforms.