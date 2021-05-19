GTA Online Reveals Summer Update Details

✖

Rockstar Games has revealed new updates coming soon to GTA Online. It all kicks off on May 27th, when eight new Stunt Races will be added to the GTA Online Stunt Series! That's just a taste, however, as the summer update will see car culture get a significant amount of focus. A new underground meet area is coming, giving players a new location to test out different vehicles. There will also be new stolen vehicles, new race types, and multi-part robbery missions. In a blog post, Rockstar has teased that "a precisely modified getaway vehicle will be your best weapon" for those missions.

That's not all players can expect to see! Seven new arenas are being added to the game's Deadline mode. Last but not least, Survival mode will also see all-new maps. Rockstar's announcement can be found embedded below.

New GTA Online updates on the way, including new Stunt Races, new Deadline arenas and Survivals. And car culture is back on the streets in a big way later this summer, with a new place to meet up and test rides, new stolen vehicles to acquire, and more.https://t.co/4pgBWLh3xv pic.twitter.com/2DJ9SWrHMs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 18, 2021

Unfortunately, Rockstar has not revealed any specific information about release dates for any of the content beyond the new Stunt Races. May 27th is just around the corner though, so hopefully the company will reveal more information about everything else once the first update is out!

News of the updates came alongside a post about the next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online. Fans that have been patiently waiting for the enhanced version on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be happy to know that update will arrive November 11th. That's still a while away, but it seems GTA Online players will have a few things to keep them busy in the meantime!

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

