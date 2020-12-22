GTA Online Update Adds New Vehicles, More Discounts

✖

GTA Online’s latest update dropped this week with the game on its weekly schedule once again, and like the regular updates before it, this one has some more discounts for players to check out if they’ve got a lot more money now from the Cayo Perico Heist or whatever else they’ve been up to. While pretty much every update brings discounts on a couple of different vehicles and other resources GTA Online players might need, this one released on December 22nd also brings with it two new vehicles for players to check out.

Those vehicles are the “Grotti Itali RSX” and the “Dinka Veto Modern,” and you can find them both in GTA Online now after you’ve received the game’s latest update.

The first of those, the Grotti Itali RSX, is the one that you’ll want if you plan on cruising around Los Santos in style. You’ll be able to pick one up at Legendary Motorsport, and while a price wasn’t given in Rockstar’s announcement, don’t expect it to come cheap.

“Grotti’s newest sports car is looking better than ever, and for all the sleek bodywork and elegant detail it’s got even more going on under the hood,” Rockstar Games said about the car pictured below. “Check out Legendary Motorsport to pick yours up today.”

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

The other vehicle, the Dinka Veto Modern, is a kart that players can race around the streets in, it’s not nearly as stylish as the other vehicles you can get, but it looks like it’d be a fun addition to your collection if you’ve got some cash to spare.

“Some refer to the Dinka Veto as the Tenth Wonder of the World, others as an unhampered deathtrap with all the grace and guile of a shaved baboon,” Rockstar Games said about the new kart. “But one thing’s for certain – you’ll never have more fun at shin-height than when you’re behind the wheel of one of these babies. Now available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.”

If you’re not into those, you can get other vehicles and a few other things at discounts for a limited time. Those discounts can be found listed below.

GTA Online Discounts

Executive Offices – 40% off: Maze Bank West Arcadius Business Center

Nightclubs – 40% off

Nightclub Upgrades & Modifications – 30% off

Executive Office Customizations – 40% off: Interiors Organization Name Changes Money Safe Gun Locker Accommodation Personal Assistant

Vehicles – 40% off: Pegassi Tempesta Ocelot Penetrator Pfister Comet SR Coil Rocket Voltic Blazer Acqua



GTA Online’s latest update is now available to download.