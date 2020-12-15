GTA Online Cayo Perico Update Patch Notes Revealed

✖

GTA Online's newest and biggest-ever update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC alongside the new Cayo Perico heist, which brings players to a brand new island that unfortunately can't be explored in free roam, or, in other words, is limited to just the heist, likely to prevent griefers from ruining the experience.

To accompany the update's launch, Rockstar Games has also released the update's official patch notes, which reveal not only has a new heist and island map been added, but new music, vehicles, weapons, and much more. And of course, there are bug fixes, performance enhancements, and tweaks like just about every other update. In fact, there's even a fix for the campaign of GTA 5.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes for yourself, courtesy of Rockstar Games:

New Content in Grand Theft Auto Online

The Cayo Perico Heist has been added to GTA Online. In this update, players are contacted by Miguel Madrazo who will task them with infiltrating one of the most secure private islands in the entire world, evading or neutralizing the heavily armed security forces stationed there, and escaping with valuable evidence along with as much art, gold and drug money as they can carry. Players must scope, prep, and execute the Heist either solo or with up to three other players and will have the opportunity to access several new weapons and vehicles along the way.

The Cayo Perico Island has been added to GTA Online. The Island consists of several different key locations that players can explore while scoping for the Heist, including a beach party where new DJ collective Keinemusik performs an exclusive set. Upon completing the Heist as leader, players can return to the Cayo Perico beach party at their convenience and invite others along for the journey.

The Kosatka has been added to GTA Online. The Kosatka is a new driveable Submarine property that acts as a base of operations for planning The Cayo Perico Heist. The Kosatka can be customized with Guided Missiles, a Sonar Station, and a Weapon Workshop. The Kosatka also comes with a Moon Pool where players can store the new Sparrow, Kraken Avisa and Pegassi Toreador vehicles.

The Music Locker has been added to GTA Online. The Music Locker is a new Nightclub located underground below The Diamond Casino & Resort, which acts as a social hub and is where players can first meet Miguel Madrazo to learn about The Cayo Perico Heist. The Music Locker is also the venue that showcases new DJs added with this update.

One new DJ has been added to GTA Online. Players can see this new DJ perform at The Music Locker:

Moodymann

A new feature to toggle strobe lights in The Music Locker has been added. In the Style section of the Interaction Menu, the strobe light toggle can be found, listed as “Music Locker Strobes” and can be toggled on or off.

New DJ Request Missions have been added to GTA Online for owners of the Casino Penthouse who have completed The Cayo Perico Heist. Players will earn special rewards for completing these requests.

Two new Radio Stations have been added:

K.U.L.T 99.1 FM



Still Slipping Los Santos

Two existing Radio Stations have been updated with all-new mixes and tracks:

Worldwide FM



FlyLo FM

New Hidden Cache collectibles have been added to GTA Online. Players can find up to 10 Hidden Caches on the ocean floor around San Andreas each day. Players who own the Kosatka Sonar Station can blip the Caches on their radar. Players are rewarded with GTA$ and RP for finding these Hidden Caches.

Nine new vehicles have been added to GTA Online:

Kosatka



Sparrow



Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat



Vapid Winky



Shitzu Longfin



Kraken Avisa



Annihilator Stealth



RO-86 Alkonost



Pegassi Toreador

One new weapon, the Military Rifle, has been added to GTA Online and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation stores.

Additional new weapons have been added to GTA Online and can be unlocked on Cayo Perico.

Over 180+ items of clothing have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online.

Over 30+ Tattoos have been added to GTA Online.

Nine new Face Paints have been added to GTA Online.

Six new celebration emotes have been added to GTA Online, which can be used while dancing:

Crowd Invitation



Driver



Runner



Shooting



Suck It



Take Selfie

Several new Awards related to The Cayo Perico Heist have been added to GTA Online, including the opportunity for players to earn up to 1.4 million in bonus GTA$ for various Heist challenges.

Five new styles of Blackjack tables and four new styles of Three Card Poker tables are available for purchase for players who own a Casino Penthouse and the Private Dealer. They can be purchase from the Casino Shop using Chips and equipped using the Interaction Menu.

GTA Online Fixes

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed several issues that caused game crashes, freezes and other stability problems

Fixed a stability issue that caused high memory usage for PC players, which could have led to pausing/stuttering on low specification hardware

Fixed an issue that may have caused players to get stuck on a black screen during transitions between GTA Online content

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the sky camera after attempting to use the ‘Quick Job’ option to enter a Casino Heist lobby

Fixed an issue that resulted in players remaining in the same session after using the 'Find New Session’ option

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a loading screen when accepting a Job invite while inside the Arcade

Fixed an issue that may have caused network errors during the race portion of the GTA Online Tutorial

Fixed position sync issues with the Rune Zhaba vehicle when some players in a GTA Online session are running at a high framerate

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in the news van getting stuck on a sign stopping Mission progression during the Casino Work Mission – Fake News

Fixed an issue that caused the Casino Heist Prep Mission – Duggan Shipments to end unexpectedly after launching

Fixed an issue that caused the Police Van from the Casino Heist Random Encounter – Patrick McReary to appear during an Open Wheel Race

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Mission starting with 3 seconds on the timer in the Casino Heist Random Encounter – Patrick McReary

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect button prompts that were present in several Arcade Games on the Japanese version of the game

Fixed overlapping text that was present in the Arcade Game – QUB3D

Fixed an issue that resulted in players with restricted accounts being able to see the custom initials of players on the high score screen of Arcade Games

Fixed an issue that caused the Movie Props Hidden Collectibles to be missing from their intended location

Fixed an issue that caused Lester’s car to not be drivable in the Heist Mission: Fleeca Job – Scope Out

Fixed an issue that caused players to be stuck with no functionality in the Heist Mission: Fleeca Job – Scope Out

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after trying to launch the Heist Mission: Fleeca Job – Scope Out

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use the skip trip functionality in the in the Heist Mission: Prison Break – Plane

Fixed incorrect objective text that was present in the Heist Mission: Prison Break – Station

Fixed an issue that caused players to fall through the map during the Casino Heist – Finale

Fixed an issue that caused players to be taken into a Casino Heist Mission after not choosing an option on the Next Job Voting Screen, despite having made no Casino Heist progress

Fixed visual issues that were present after quitting spectator mode during the Adversary Mode – Every Bullet Counts

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to re-equip rebreathers during the A Superyacht Life Mission – Salvage

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use their weapon wheel during the A Superyacht Life Mission – Salvage

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing camera functionality in the Gerald’s Last Play Mission – Make Ends Meat

Fixed a button conflict that was present in the Arena War – Game Masters

Fixed an issue that resulted in players falling under the map after modding a vehicle in the Arena Workshop Property

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to deliver Cargo during the Business Battle – Assassination

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the objective ‘Hack the Security Panel' in the Business Battle – Factory Raid

Fixed an issue that caused the Mission to instantly fail after launching a Sell Mission

Awards and Daily Objectives

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Challenge – 'Participate in the Featured Series' to not register correctly

Properties

Fixed issues that resulted in players’ Arcade set up progress getting reset

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after drinking at the Arcade bar

Fixed camera issues that were present when entering the Arcade

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing movement functionality after storing the Enus Paragon R (Armored) in their Office Garage

Fixed helicopter spawning issues on the Yacht

Fixed visual issues that were present with the Office Garage cutscene

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to exit their Arcade after accepting an invite

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a loading screen after driving into the Arena Garage

Vehicles

Fixed an issue that prevented several variations of vehicle cinematic cameras from appearing for all vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused the Bravado Gauntlet Classic’s trade price to be displayed incorrectly on the Benny's Original Motorworks site

Fixed an issue that prevented Cargobob helicopters from being able to pick up the Vapid Peyote Custom using the hook

Fixed several miscellaneous model and texture issues for the following vehicles:

Invetero Coquette D10



Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom



Albany Manana Custom



Vapid Peyote Custom



Bravado Youga Classic 4x4

Clothing

Fixed clipping issues that were present with several of the ‘Open Shirts’ and ‘Open Party Shirts’

Fixed several miscellaneous clipping and texture issues for the following clothing items:

Animal masks (and other larger mask options)



Tucked Short Shirt variants



Untucked Short Shirt variants



Sport Shorts



Yacht Captain outfit

Miscellaneous

Reduced the frequency that the player will receive call, text and email notifications regarding content from previous GTA Online content updates

Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles not arriving after being requested from Ms. Baker

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to interact with certain activities in the Casino

Fixed an issue that caused the Avenger’s entrance trigger to not be visible to players

Fixed an issue that resulted in spectators being unable to swap filters

Fixed an issue where PlayStation 4 players without a PS Plus subscription would not be directed to the correct menu when attempting to access GTA Online

Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused some weapon magazines and attachments to be missing during cutscenes

GTA Online is available for free for all owners of GTA 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.