GTA Online Update Released With Triple Rewards and Big Discounts

GTA Online’s update this week is offering triple the rewards on some tasks, double the rewards on others, and a lot of discounts for players to spend their money on after they’ve collected all those rewards. The details of the weekly update were announced on Thursday by Rockstar Games with info on how players can take advantage of all the update has to offer before it’s replaced by a new one. There’s also some free stuff for players to collect this week, but only if you get the loot before it’s gone.

If you want to get the most rewards you possibly can out of this week’s update, you’ll want to head straight to the Transform Races. These races take place across land and ground and test players’ skills with different types of vehicles, but no matter how you do in the races, you can still get triple the rewards that you’d usually earn from them. If you get tired of doing those and want to change things up, you can try some Contact Missions for double the GTA$ and RP earnings for a few days with triple the salaries for bodyguards.

“Contrary to popular belief, there are still some phone calls worth answering,” Rockstar Games said about the latest update. “Whether it’s Martin Madrazo requesting your services to neutralize some dangerous targets, Simeon offering handsome rewards for Repo Work or Gerald making his Last Play, all Contact Missions – classic and contemporary – are paying out Double GTA$ & RP through October 14th.”

If you play GTA Online at all this week, you’ll get a free Fruit Tee shirt to customize your characters. Players also get another free spin on the Lucky Wheel this week with the grand prize this time being the Lampadati Tigon, but even if you don’t win that, you can come away with some valuable prizes from spinning the wheel.

Just as it does every week, GTA Online is also offering a bunch of different discounts on weapons, living spaces, and other products. You can find those discounts listed below.

GTA Online Update’s Discounts

High-End Apartments – 40% off

All Garages – 40% off

Dinka Sugoi – 40% off

JB700W – 30% off

Laser Weapons Up-n-Atomizer – 40% off Widowmaker – 40% off Unholy Hellbringer – 40% off

Additional Vehicles Blista Kanjo – 40% off Maxwell Vagrant – 30% off



GTA Online’s weekly update is now live across all platforms.