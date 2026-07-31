Dragon Age’s Death Means BioWare Can Remake the RPG Fans Have Wanted for Decades

BioWare is responsible for some of the greatest RPGs in video game history. Dragon Age: Origins and Mass Effect offered fans unforgettable companions, difficult choices, and worlds worth exploring. During the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, BioWare was easily one of the strongest developers. That legacy still carries weight, even as the studio has struggled to regain the consistency that once made every release feel like an event. Recent comments surrounding the future of Dragon Age have made it clear that one of BioWare’s defining franchises is entering an uncertain era. While longtime fans may be disappointed, the situation also creates an opportunity that has been waiting for nearly two decades.

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There is one classic BioWare RPG that deserves another chance far more than another sequel to a franchise that appears to have reached its conclusion. Jade Empire remains one of the studio’s most beloved games despite launching in 2005 and never receiving a follow-up. With modern action RPGs inspired by Asian history and mythology becoming some of the industry’s biggest successes, the timing has never looked better for BioWare to revisit one of its most overlooked properties through a full remake instead of allowing it to remain forgotten.

Dragon Age Appears to Be Over

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The conversation surrounding the future of Dragon Age changed dramatically after former BioWare producer Mark Darrah discussed the franchise’s outlook. Based on what he knows, Darrah said there is a very low chance that another Dragon Age game will happen anytime soon. According to him, almost no one inside BioWare would push to get a new entry greenlit in the current environment.

Darrah also explained that even if another Electronic Arts studio wanted to develop a Dragon Age project, those responsible for overseeing the franchise within BioWare would likely oppose outside pitches. Those comments paint a picture of a series that is effectively dormant rather than simply taking a break between releases.

The situation extends beyond new games. Darrah revealed that BioWare once explored bringing its original trilogy together in a “Champion’s Edition” style remastered collection. However, that idea never moved forward because the developers no longer had sufficient familiarity with the technology behind Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age II. According to Darrah, those games relied on BioWare’s Aurora Engine, which is now understood by very few people inside the company, making remastering significantly more difficult.

Jade Empire Deserves the Spotlight Again

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If BioWare is looking for a project that can celebrate its history while offering something fresh, Jade Empire stands out immediately. Released in 2005 for the original Xbox before later arriving on PC, the RPG earned widespread praise from critics for its martial arts inspired combat, memorable setting, morality system, and unique interpretation of Chinese mythology and folklore.

Despite that reception, BioWare never produced a sequel and has done almost nothing with the intellectual property over the past twenty years. That has always felt surprising because Jade Empire showcased many of the qualities that would later become synonymous with the studio. It featured memorable companions, branching dialogue, player choice, and a world unlike anything else in BioWare’s catalog.

I still remember playing Jade Empire after spending countless hours with BioWare’s other RPGs. It felt completely different from the fantasy kingdoms and science fiction settings I had grown accustomed to exploring. The martial arts combat, spiritual themes, and colorful world made it stand apart in a way that still feels distinctive today. That uniqueness is exactly why it deserves another opportunity instead of remaining locked away as a cult classic.

Today’s RPG Landscape Is Ready for Jade Empire

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The gaming industry has changed dramatically since 2005, and many of today’s biggest action RPGs demonstrate that audiences have a strong appetite for settings inspired by Asian history and mythology. Ghost of Tsushima proved there is enormous demand for samurai adventures, while anticipation continues to grow for Ghost of Yōtei. Upcoming titles like Where Winds Meet and Phantom Blade Zero are also attracting attention by embracing similar cultural influences with modern gameplay and visuals.

Rather than competing against those games, a remake of Jade Empire could benefit from the excitement they have created. BioWare would not need to reinvent the identity of the original game. Instead, the studio could modernize its combat, visuals, and exploration while preserving the story, characters, and moral choices that made the RPG so memorable in the first place.

For BioWare, revisiting Jade Empire may also represent a more realistic path forward than attempting to revive Dragon Age. With the franchise appearing unlikely to continue anytime soon and even remasters facing technical obstacles, investing resources into a beloved standalone classic could reconnect the studio with longtime fans while introducing one of its finest RPGs to an entirely new generation. Few remakes feel as overdue, and after two decades of waiting, this may finally be the right moment.