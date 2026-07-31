New Pokemon Leak Hints That Team Rocket Could Take Over a New Game Soon

As the most well-known villains from the Pokemon anime, Team Rocket is nothing short of iconic. Jesse, James, and Meowth are core parts of the world of Pokemon, as is their far more serious leader, Giovanni. That’s one reason why just about anything Team Rocket-themed is an instant sellout for the Pokemon TCG. Yet despite their status as a fan favorite, Team Rocket has yet to make an appearance in one of Pokemon’s biggest games. Thanks to newly datamined intel, however, that could be about to change.

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Pokemon TCG Pocket recently got a major update to bring in the new Rules of the Skies boosters and a few new features. With a new update comes new data files to mine. Naturally, Pokemon fans quickly got to work trying to predict what’s next for the mobile trading card game. What they found suggests that Pokemon TCG Pocket is about to break its event holding pattern in a big way, with a possible new Team Rocket booster and related in-game event. If the leak proves accurate, it will mark Team Rocket’s first appearance in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Rumored to Add Team Rocket Event as Early As Next Month

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Believe it or not, Pokemon TCG Pocket is rapidly approaching its 2-year anniversary. The mobile trading card game first released on October 30th, 2024. No doubt, the team at DeNA is already cooking up a big second-anniversary event to celebrate. But before we even get to that milestone, Pokemon TCG Pocket could give fans something exciting to look forward to.

It’s kind of hard to believe, but Team Rocket has yet to grace Pokemon TCG Pocket with their presence. In the nearly two years since its release, the game hasn’t put out a specifically Team Rocket-themed expansion or event. Given how Team Rocket Pokemon TCG product flies off the shelves, that’s kind of wild when you think about it. But thanks to a new datamine, it looks like Team Rocket could be about to debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

According to Pokemon news account @UniteVids, dataminers have uncovered evidence of an upcoming Team Rocket event in the game data. Specifically, the code seems to suggest a Team Rocket event that will bring several new on-theme features and items to the app. Given that this data was added to the game in the latest update, it could arrive as early as next month with the B4a expansion.

We don’t yet have any details about what that booster will be, but now I’m hoping it’s our first Team Rocket-themed Pokemon TCG Pocket drop. After all, much of what was reportedly discovered by dataminers points to a booster release. This includes new attack effects centered on Team Rocket Pokemon and a “Team Rocket” card name tag, plus unique pack opening backgrounds and effects. That sure sounds like a new expansion themed after Team Rocket to me.

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Along with these details, dataminers also uncovered a new event item and hidden shop. That suggests that, along with the potential Team Rocket expansion, we’ll likely see a tie-in in-game event. If that’s the case, August could be a very exciting time for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Not only could it mean a new type of booster pack, it could also break up the relatively repetitive monthly event cycle with a Team Rocket takeover.

For now, any kind of Team Rocket expansion or event in Pokemon TCG Pocket remains unconfirmed. Given the usual timeline, we likely won’t hear about the next expansion for a few more weeks. Until then, we don’t know for sure whether Team Rocket is set to arrive in the game. But I sure hope they are.