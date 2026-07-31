“PS6 Is Dead in the Water” Gamers React to PlayStation Doubling Down on Disc-Free Future

After a lengthy silence, Sony finally addressed the monthlong backlash it its announcement that it will stop printing disks in 2028. Unfortunately, the outrage hasn’t made Sony reconsider, and PlayStation still plans to go fully digital for new games in the coming years. This confirmation that Sony isn’t changing course has gamers once again furious with the company, and they’re not holding back. Many current PlayStation owners vow that they’ll never buy another PlayStation console if Sony stay the course.

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Unless something massive changes, PlayStation isn’t likely to backpedal on its disc-free future. The latest statements from Sony make that even more clear. The timing also falls just ahead of a planned PlayStation Blackout protest, which consumers hope will deal PlayStation a big enough financial hit to take note. Now, weeks before that protest is set to begin, gamers are once again lashing out at Sony on social media in full force.

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Since PlayStation first broke the news that it plans to move away from physical games, the company has faced significant backlash. From the fear of not truly owning digital games to the loss of affordable used physical copies, many feel a move to digital only is a deeply anti-consumer move. And they’ve been working to make that opinion known, adding community notes and angry responses to nearly anything PlayStation posts on social media over the last month. Now, Sony’s CFO has made it clear that the company is aware of the backlash. But it isn’t making them change their plans.

As one fan puts it, the response feels to many like “We hear you. We just don’t care.” Of course, the actual comments were a bit more nuanced than that. But even so, many gamers are once again furious at PlayStation. As they did when the news first broke, many are swearing off PlayStation forever if they do away with game discs. Many PS5 owners say it will be their last console, with some going so far as to predict that the PS6 will flop entirely thanks to PlayStation’s actions.

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Many responses echo Sony’s stated plan to “cautiously move forward” with a digital-only landscape. One Redditor states that they’re “cautiously moving forward to not giving Sony any more of my money.” Others are calling for widescale cancellations of upcoming pre-orders for big games like GTA 6, urging fellow gamers to vote with their wallets and halt digital PS5 sales altogether. After all, Sony’s strong financial quarter results may well be part of what makes them so confident in moving ahead with the plans despite a vocal outcry on social media.

Though some are happy to see PlayStation at least acknowledging the backlash, the statement seems to have fanned the flames for many. From the looks of it, the PlayStation Blackout protest may well have gained a few more participants in response to this latest news. The release of the PS6 may still be quite a while off, but the next big PlayStation exclusive is due out in just over a month. Sales figures for Marvel’s Wolverine could be our next big indicator of just how many PlayStation owners really are pulling back on buying games in response to brand’s disc-free pivot.