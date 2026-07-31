Sony Finally Addresses Digital-Only Backlash Ahead of PlayStation Blackout Protest

It’s already been about a month since PlayStation first announced its plan to move away from physical discs in 2028. By and large, Sony has been silent in the wake of intense backlash from fans. After vanishing from social media altogether, the company returned to promoting its games and products without addressing the digital elephant in the room. In a recent Q&A session, Sony’s Chief Financial Officer finally spoke up about the decision. But you’re probably not going to like it.

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This statement comes ahead of a planned PlayStation Blackout protest, where frustrated gamers are vowing to let their PS5s collect dust to send a message. The PlayStation Blackout is scheduled for August 23rd to 30th and includes a plan not to purchase a single game from the PS Store while also disengaging from the entire PlayStation infrastructure. Many are hoping that the protest will get PlayStation’s attention and convince them to reconsider the disc-free pivot. However, as reported by Insider Gaming, Lin Tao’s recent statements suggest that’s pretty unlikely.

Sony CFO Reaffirms That PlayStation Will “Cautiously Move Forward” with Disc-Free Plans

Courtesy of PlayStation

First, the good news. Even if it seems like PlayStation has its head in the sand regarding backlash, Lin Tao’s comments confirm the company has heard the feedback loud and clear. He acknowledged the fact that “people have strong views” about the digital-only future. Unfortunately, that awareness doesn’t look likely to change PlayStation’s plans. At the end of the day, Tao has confirmed that despite the backlash, Sony will “cautiously move this forward.” The this, of course, being a move away from printing game discs starting in 2028.

Unfortunately, this isn’t surprising news. Sony already has new plans for its biggest disc manufacturer in a disc-free future. This, along with the continually cited evidence that the majority of PlayStation sales are digital, not physical, makes it unlikely that Sony will change its tune. Of course, it’s quite possible that the backlash thus far hasn’t hit Sony where it matters: the finances. If the PlayStation Blackout is as big as fans hope, it could move the needle. But I have to admit, I don’t think it’s likely.

Courtesy of PlayStation

Despite the frustration it’s caused, Sony seems pretty committed to the move to a digital-only future. Rather than backpedal on the decision, Sony’s CFO claims the company needs to figure out how to best engage its customers in a digital-only future. Given the most recent PlayStation Network outage, that might well start with improving the company’s online services to ensure gamers maintain access to their games.

Frustrating though it may be, this at least marks a direct, official statement from Sony about its decision. Since the initial announcement, the company has been relatively quiet on the subject. Now, it has at least acknowledged the backlash, even if it’s only to double down on the original plan. Whether that stance will change following the planned PlayStation Blackout remains to be seen.

Notably, Sony has a big PlayStation exclusive release that will fall shortly after the protest concludes. Marvel’s Wolverine will release on September 15th, notably with a physical disc copy available to fans. This release date falls well after the planned blackout, but gamers might well factor their feelings about PlayStation’s overall direction into their purchase decisions with Insomniac’s latest superhero title. For now, though, it could well be one of the last big PlayStation exclusives to get a physical disc release.