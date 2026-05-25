GTA Publisher Plans on Releasing 29 Games in Next 3 Years

Grand Theft Auto 6 is poised to be the biggest game launching in 2026 when it arrives on November 19th. Other developers are actively trying to avoid its launch window to avoid competing with Rockstar Games’ industry titan, but publisher Take-Two Interactive has no plans of slowing down after this. According to an internal fiscal report, Take-Two intends to release upwards of 29 games over the next three years, which, of course, includes GTA 6. But this isn’t the only reason to be excited for the company’s future.

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As for the rest of these games, we already have an idea of some, while others remain a mystery. The report reveals that these will span a variety of platforms and IPs, including pre-existing ones and new ones. Considering Take-Two’s vast reach, we can expect various developers to be involved with this release schedule.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Tease 29 New Games

Among the 29 games listed on page 26 of the report, we know GTA 6 is perhaps the biggest, but other major names are expected to be released between the fiscal years 2027 and 2029. Judas, a new IP and project by the creator of BioShock, has been highly anticipated for quite some time. We still don’t have much information about it, including a release date, but its premise, graphics, and gameplay have already generated quite some buzz.

We also know that Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games are collaborating on a remake of Max Payne 1 & 2, though no release date has been given, meaning this may not be one of the titles included here. But heading back to new IPs, and we come to Project Ethos, a roguelike hero shooter looking to challenge Overwatch’s legacy. There are also many plans for sports games, including NBA 2K27, PGA Tour 2K27, WWE 2K27, and CSR 3.

Take-Two has not published a full list, but these are the known games. It has set the expectation of “8 sequels and 7 remakes, remasters, and platform extensions” to be released throughout these three years. The studio does include a disclaimer that these plans may change, meaning some of these titles, named or otherwise, may not be developed to completion during this time. Fans can expect to see these games released on PC, consoles, and even mobile, showing Take-Two’s diverse approach to launching.

Take-Two and Rockstar Games are behind some of the biggest names in gaming, as seen by the response to Grand Theft Auto 6. It already has a wide library of classic and modern games, so it is no surprise that we’ll see this expanded greatly over the next three years. Not every game included in the 29 will be a major hit like GTA 6, Judas, or the Max Payne remakes, but by releasing so many games, Take-Two can likely capture many different target audiences. Regardless of what gets released, fans should have plenty to choose from, that is, if they ever stop playing GTA 6 to look at other options.

What do you think? Is there a specific game you are looking to from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive? Let us know over on the ComicBook Forum.