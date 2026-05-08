GTA 6 Leak Reveals New Version of the Game

A new report about GTA 6 leak has revealed a new version of the Grand Theft Auto game reportedly being prepared by Rockstar Games. The GTA 6 release date is only about six months away. Despite this, it seems we don’t know much about the game. The expectation is that the third trailer is going to drop very soon, and this third trailer may have a special surprise for everyone looking forward to Grand Theft Auto VI.

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When GTA 6 releases this November, it will be via the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This will also include the Xbox Series S and PS5 Pro, but a PC version won’t be available at launch, with Rockstar Games confirming it will come later. Meanwhile, there has been no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version. And nobody is expecting a Nintendo Switch 2 version for a variety of reasons, including hesitancy to believe the game could run on the machine without a huge and unacceptable downgrade, and given that Rockstar Games has never even brought GTA 5 to the Switch or Switch 2. That said, according to the aforementioned report, a Nintendo Switch 2 version is not only in the works, but could be released alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, and may be revealed soon.

Another Version of Grand Theft Auto VI

The new report comes the way of Nash Weedle, a well-known industry insider who primarily deals in Nintendo scoops. Back in November, the insider relayed word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version of GTA 6, alongside word that it likely won’t be ready for launch. Today, May 8, he followed this initial report up with more information.

According to Nash Weedle, he has been told by a source that the Nintendo Switch 2 version may be ready in time for launch, but he is personally skeptical of this. Meanwhile, he doesn’t expect it to show up in the next trailer for the game, as Rockstar Games will continue to prioritize the technical feat of the game, which will not be captured by the Switch 2 version.

It’s possible a highly downgraded version of GTA 6 could come to Nintendo Switch 2, but considering GTA 5 never came to the system or its predecessor, and the same is true for Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s hard to imagine now all of a sudden GTA 6 will break this pattern. If it does happen, it will almost certainly be after launch, like the PC version, as Rockstar Games has been adamant on focusing on the core experience at launch, which is the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.