Overwatch at 10 Years: Is It Still a Worthy Hero Shooter?

The current gaming landscape is littered with online shooters that tried to break big but struggled to survive in a crowded field. The hero shooter, in particular, has become well-trodden ground. What makes all the efforts of various shooters to break out in the genre all the more difficult is the fact that, for ten years now, the genre has had a genuine dominant force in the form of Overwatch. Blizzard’s take on the hero shooter was an almost instant hit, rising from the ashes of a failed MMO to become a genre-defining success.

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Even a decade later, Overwatch continues to draw in millions of players a month and regularly ranks among the most played games at any given time. At the time of writing, Overwatch still remains a top contender in the shooter genre and shows no sign of slowing down, even if it’s no longer in the top spot. Ten years after the game formally debuted, it’s worth looking at how the game exploded, why it has endured, and what makes it still stand out from the litany of other shooters that

How Overwatch Took Over The World

It’s important to remember that, at launch, Overwatch wasn’t necessarily a sure deal. The game even sprang out of the collapse of another game, a new MMO called Titan. After seven years of development, Titan was shuttered, and the development team began work on a new idea. Their inspiration came from battle arena games and team-based shooters like Team Fortress 2, while parts of the world were influenced by the sci-fi setting that was intended for Titan. The demo of the game that was made public at BlizzCon in 2014 caught fan attention, building up anticipation before the game launched on May 24, 2016. Overwatch quickly became a defining shooter, growing from seven million players a week after launch to over 30 million a year later.

It became the eighth gaming franchise under the Blizzard umbrella to earn over $1 billion in profits. The game was obviously a hit with players, but it also earned several awards from across the industry, including at the Golden Joystick Awards and the 2016 Game Awards. It was a genuine phenomenon in the gaming space, another feather in the cap for Blizzard, and a major new player on the esports circuit. All of this was bolstered by a healthy stream of new character updates and gameplay tweaks, keeping the meta changing and the players guessing. It was one of the biggest (and quickest) successes in modern gaming, a hero shooter that came to define the genre.

Come At The King, Best Not Miss

Overwatch has found itself growing ever since it launched, with the game maintaining a healthy player base in the years since it launched. However, it’s also faced plenty of controversies with fans who are frustrated by game decisions, toxicity in the player base, and even investigations from government bodies over the use of loot boxes. Along the way, the game found itself dealing with a slew of rival properties, from the similar arena shooters like Fortnite to the rival hero shooters like Marvel Rivals. Despite this, Overwatch has managed to maintain a consistent trajectory of players. Even ten years later, it often charts among the top ten actively played games online.

Similar to other enduring Blizzard games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch has a strong enough presence in the gaming industry as a whole that it feels like it’ll never fully go away. Overwatch 2 — which has since been rebranded as just Overwatch — expanded the game in some key ways. It’s been a key way that Overwatch has been able to endure an era where live-service games have struggled, and promising hero shooters have only been active for a matter of weeks before they collapse under the weight of their own expectations. That enduring quality is one of the more impressive parts of Overwatch‘s success.

Even in the face of a changing landscape or strong contenders for the shooter crown, Overwatch has genuinely made a place for itself within modern gaming, with its updates coming at enough of a regular clip to ensure players have plenty of reason to stay invested. Just look at the success of new characters like Jetpack Cat, who proved that the right design and toolkit could revitalize attention in the game in the broader conversation. Its logo has become a recognizable brand, its characters popular with cosplayers, fan artists, and casual gamers alike.

A big part of that stems from the confidence the team can have that Blizzard won’t suddenly pull the plug. It gives the developers and players alike confidence in keeping up with the game, to the point where the constant momentum feels inevitable. Overwatch feels like the king of the hero shooter for a reason, with a lasting impression on gaming culture as a whole, even beyond the popularity of the base game. A decade later, especially as it sits tall among the most popular games out there, Overwatch has cemented itself as a fixture of the shooter genre and the king of its genre.