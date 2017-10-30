Guacamelee! 2 Announced For PlayStation 4, Packed With Co-Op Madness And Super Chicken Power

While the pre-show for Sony‘s Paris Games Week event didn’t hold an abundant amount of surprises, it did feature the announcement of one sequel that should please fans of Drinkbox Studios – Guacamelee! is returning with a vengeance.

The developer has officially announced Guacamelee! 2, which is set for release on PlayStation 4 sometime next year. The Metroidvania style adventure features the return of various heroes from the first game, back for more body-slamming action than ever before. Plus, Super Chicken!

Guacamelee! 2 follows the events of the first game, taking place seven years later. Juan Aguacate is enjoying a simple life with his family, but soon finds a great threat that could destroy his land, as his friend and trainer Uay Chivo discovers an evil that could threaten to tear it apart. So, he puts down the tortilla chips, dons his mask, and vows to fight it alongside his friends!

The game has the following features on hand, promising to make it an even bigger game than the first:

Eagle Boost – A hooking mechanic that allows Juan to attach and fly through “boost points” in the environment.

– A hooking mechanic that allows Juan to attach and fly through “boost points” in the environment. Super Chicken! –A unique set of abilities for the chicken form, giving the player more varied and interesting chicken gameplay

–A unique set of abilities for the chicken form, giving the player more varied and interesting chicken gameplay 4-Player Local Co-op – Take on enemies as a group or solo.

– Take on enemies as a group or solo. New Environmental Mechanics – Throughout the course of the game players will encounter many new mechanics to complement both platforming and combat.

– Throughout the course of the game players will encounter many new mechanics to complement both platforming and combat. Visual Enhancements – A redesigned lighting system to take more advantage of the power of the PS4. Guacamelee! 2‘s visuals are a big step above those of the original game on PS4, and are enhanced further to include 4K and HDR support when played on the PS4 Pro.

“In addition to the new levels, enemies, bosses, characters, improved visuals and player mechanics we’re introducing in Guacamelee! 2, we’re also excited to have much more emphasis on the chicken form in this game,” said Graham Smith, Co-Founder of Drinkbox Studios. “Everyone on the team really wanted the sequel to have more FOWL PLAY. Hahaha, do you get it? It’s funny because it sounds the same as ‘foul play’. I’m not sure you get it.”

Anyway, you can check the game out at PlayStation Experience in December, where local co-op play is likely to be set up. The trailer is above, and it’ll definitely get you in the mood to beat up some gringos.

Other platforms haven’t been announced as of yet, but Drinkbox hasn’t ruled out that Guacamelee! 2 won’t come to them. Hopefully, fingers crossed for a Vita port.