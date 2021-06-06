Guilty Gear Strive DLC Roadmap Revealed

Guilty Gear Strive developer Arc System Works has shared a whole bunch of new information about the upcoming fighting video game, including but not limited to new trailers and a downloadable content (DLC) roadmap. Set for wide release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 11th, Guilty Gear Strive will include a Season Pass 1 for sale in addition to several scheduled free updates periodically after release. The Season Pass 1 includes five additional playable characters, two new battle stages, an additional color pack, and "Another Story" as well.

More specifically, Arc System Works has revealed that the first additional DLC character is set to become available as part of Season Pass 1 in July 2021 with the second following in August 2021. The first will specifically be a new character while the second will be from past Guilty Gear video games. The three following DLC characters as well as additional battle stages and "Another Story" are currently set to release after Fall 2021 with nothing more definitive said about them.

The free updates, which do not have launch windows attached, include a combo maker system that allows players to share original combos with others, more customization features for player match room, and a Digital Figure Mode that essentially allows players to craft digital dioramas using in-game character models.

"Guilty Gear -Strive- is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise," the upcoming fighting video game's official description reads. "Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear -Strive- upholds the series’ reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."

As noted above, Guilty Gear Strive is set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on June 11th. The Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the new fighting video game will release a smidge earlier on June 8th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Guilty Gear franchise right here.

