Guilty Gear Strive Reveals Game Modes in New Trailer

Developer Arc System Works today revealed the full online and offline modes for the upcoming fighting video game Guilty Gear Strive, stylized as Guilty Gear -Strive-, via a new trailer. The latest and greatest Guilty Gear video game features all of the usual modes you might expect, including a Tutorial Mode, Arcade Mode, and a Replay Theater to rewatch previous matches. Notably, the online multiplayer includes rollback netcode, which should thrill fighting video game fans.

Here is a list of the majority of online and offline modes in Guilty Gear Strive, straight from Arc System Works:

Offline Modes

Story Mode

Experience the latest developments in the Guilty Gear saga. Taking place in the USA, join Sol Badguy as a lifetime of triumph and tragedy culminates in an epic climax.

Gallery Mode

Get a glimpse behind the development curtain through character illustrations, design materials, and model sheets. Players can also revisit trailers, music, art and more from previous titles.

GG WORLD

The "Timeline" offers a quick overview of the history and events of the series, the "Glossary" is the place for player profiles and story setting descriptions, and the "Correlation Map" details all the relationships and connections between characters.

Online Modes

Online Lobby

Enjoy the communication and matches with players from all over the world with fully customizable avatars. "Celestial Floor" is exclusive for players who keep winning on the top floor of the Online Lobby. The new "Quick Start" feature lets players jump directly from the menu to the standby screen to wait for the next available match.

Player Match

Enjoy online battles with up to 9 friends in a single room. Rooms will offer a myriad of customization options to fine tune the player experience. Rollback netcode will allow all the players to enjoy lag-free online matches.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is scheduled to release for set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on April 6th. That's the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the new fighting video game. The standard version is set to release on April 9th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Guilty Gear franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Guilty Gear -Strive- so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!