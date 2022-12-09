Hades II Announced

Supergiant Games is developing a sequel to Hades. Tonight at The Game Awards, Supergiant Games announced Hades II, a direct sequel to the smash hit rogue-like game. Details about the new game were sparse, but it will feature Artemis and Apollo, two Greek gods that didn't appear in the first Hades. Other Greek mythological characters appearing in the trailer include Moros and Nemesis, which are also new to the Hades franchise. We also saw Hades in chains, implying that players might actually have to save the titular Greek god instead of fight him over and over again. You can check out the trailer to Hades II below:

Originally released in 2020, Hades is a rogue-like adventure game that follows Zagreus, the son of Hades and Persephone, as he tries to escape from the Underworld. Zagreus is aided with various boons by his Olympian kin, and discovers the truth behind the relationship between Hades and Persephone along with why he was kept in hell for so long. Players could give Zagreus permanent upgrades and also could help solve the problems of various Underworld denizens, often by interacting with them multiple times. Hades won multiple Game of the Year awards in 2020.

Hades was an unmitigated success for Supergiant Games, which was up to that point known for smaller but critically acclaimed games. While Supergiant had never made a sequel to one its games, it was clear that the unique art style, fantastic gameplay, and great takes on Greek characters made Hades an easy franchise to expand on.

No release date was announced for Hades II, but the game will be released in Early Access in 2023 to help give players input on various balance and battling features.