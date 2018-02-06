Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Devs Release Kazama Spotlight, New Features

Idea Factory has released new details for its upcoming visual novel sequel, Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms. The game features 12 eligible bachelors and almost three times as many different endings, including resident bad boy, Chikage Kazama. Anyone who has been following the story of main character, Chizuru Yukimura, are probably familiar with the game’s primary antagonist. But for those who aren’t, this is one of the rare games where you not only get to interact with the antagonist beyond a boss fight — you also get the choice to betray all of your friends in the Shinsengumi and run off with him, if you want. Sound appealing? Here’s what you need to know about Kazama’s route in Edo Blossoms:

Chikage Kazama Unlike the other romanceable options in the game, Kazama is the only full-blooded Demon. The leader of one of Japan’s oldest Demon clans, he is aloof, cynical, and has nothing but disdain for humanity. He’s drawn to Chizuru because of her Demon blood, and through her begins to soften his views on humanity, but can their relationship last in the face of Japan’s changing landscape?

Along with hints about the paths players might go down with Kazama, there is an all-new feature available for Edo Blossoms, which some players might already be familiar with if they played the game’s mobile version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Features New to Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms is the ability to alleviate characters’ pain by offering them blood while they’re in their Fury form. Your choices affect their Corruption and can mean the difference between a good ending and a bad ending!

The first Hakuoki game was released for the PlayStation 2 and gained such popularity that several different games were ported to multiple platforms, including the Playstation 4. The game follows a young girl in search of her father, who crosses paths with the Shinsengumi during the era of their fall. Combining classic figures from Japanese history with classic tales from Japanese lore, the player must defend their friends and aim for a good end with one of the game’s eligible bachlors.

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms is scheduled for release on the PS Vita on March 13th.