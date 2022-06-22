Halo's Success Leads to Global Interest in Paramount+

Halo was one of the most highly-anticipated exclusives for Paramount+, and the series has helped generate global interest in the streaming service. According to new reporting from Variety, Halo has overperformed expectations in various markets, including Latin America, resulting in "a record pace of sign-ups." Viewers are also sticking with the series through to the final episode. Halo has already been renewed for a second season, so that particular stat bodes well for the future of the series. David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals for Paramount+, believes that the show's mature themes have played a role in that success.

"It has a political worldview that people tap into and relate to," Nevins told Variety. "For science fiction, it's got a political sophistication that is resonating in these times."

Halo has become the second biggest original series for Paramount+, behind 1883. Paramount+ is not currently available in all markets, but the Xbox adaptation has been licensed out to networks in areas such as Japan and France. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Halo has been a major video game property for more than 20 years. While the Halo brand has been going strong since 2001, Kiki Wolfkill of 343 Industries believes there's an opportunity to create strong bonds between the show and games.

"It's wonderful to have the two running in tandem to support each other," Wolfkill told Variety. "We do always want to recognize when [viewers] see the show that it's Halo. And we'll continue to add content to the game that reflects things we see in the show."

It remains to be seen how this type of synergy will work in games like Halo Infinite, but clearly the show's success presents an opportunity for Xbox and Paramount. Video game adaptations are having a bit of a renaissance at the moment, and Halo is one of several examples of this trend. It remains to be seen whether the show's second season will prove equally successful, but clearly Halo is resonating with a lot of viewers right now.

