Halo 5 Players Aren’t Thrilled With New Halo Infinite Skins

Halo Infinite players have a shot at earning some free skins this weekend, but not everybody is happy about those skins. Some Halo 5 players have taken issue with them based on some similarities between these new skins and ones given out in Halo 5 as rewards for reaching Rank 152. The skins aren’t identical, but they’re close enough to have raised the eyebrows of players who grinded for their Halo 5 bragging rights.

The skins below are the ones that Halo Infinite players can earn this weekend for watching the Halo Championship Series NA Regional Finals. These work like any other Twitch Drops do – just make sure your accounts are connected appropriately, watch for a total of three hours, and you’ll have the skins ready to be claimed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lock in those drops, Spartans! All weekend long during #HCSAnaheim2022 we've got a fresh set of Twitch Drops for you to add to your armory. Get a rundown of what's up for grabs – and, how to redeem it all, over on Halo Waypoint.



🏆 https://t.co/QQfmI9eqyT pic.twitter.com/Zt8E0a4Nu3 — Halo (@Halo) February 11, 2022

Compare that three hours of either active or in-the-background watching to hours spent grinding Halo 5 ranks and you may start to see why some Halo 5 players are frustrated with these Halo Infinite rewards. The tweet below from Halo player and YouTuber Mint Blitz showed the high-rank Halo 5 rewards on the left and the Halo Infinite skins on the right after the comparison was posted on Reddit.

Halo HCS coating vs Rank 152 Halo 5 Guardians Max Rank Bulldog skin pic.twitter.com/dWNIkqvu5l — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) February 9, 2022

As Halo players in the comments on the Reddit post and the replies to the various tweets have pointed out, the skins for the Battle Rifle and Assault Rifle are a bit more apparently different. The new pistol skin, however, is primarily the one some players have taken issue with due to how closely it resembles the Halo 5 cosmetic.

Others have voiced the opposing position that the skins are different enough to make these frustrations unwarranted and have said that, even if they were closer in appearance than they already are, it wouldn’t matter much anyway since the skins are for two different games and nobody’s going to think much of the similarities in the middle of a match anyway. For Halo Infinite players who didn’t even play Halo 5, there’s even less to worry about since these are totally new to you and are frankly pretty easy to earn.

Whether you think they’re close to the Halo 5 skins or not, you can earn them in just a few hours by watching matches on Twitch. Follow the instructions here to make sure your accounts are in order so that you can receive them, and be sure to claim one each time it’s earned so that you can start working towards the next one.