Halo Infinite Developer Responds to Battle Pass Backlash

Unlike previous Halo games, Halo Infinite has a Battle Pass, and unfortunately for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC users currently enjoying the game’s early multiplayer release, it’s poorly implemented. The focal point of criticism is how long it takes to level up the Battle Pass. That said, 343 Industries is well aware of these complaints and has addressed them.

Taking to Twitter, 343 Industries’ community director Brian Jarrard confirmed the team is “looking at Battle Pass progression and gathering data.” To this end, the team will have updates to share, but right now, there’s no word when exactly it will have more precise information to share. And right now, it’s also unclear what is going to be done to improve the game’s Battle Pass.

“Thank you to everyone who has jumped into the Halo Infinite beta so far! FYI the team is looking at Battle Pass progression and gathering data from yesterday’s sessions and we’ll share updates as we have them,” said Jarrard. “Please continue to share feedback and raise flags as you see them.”

As always, we will keep you updated. It’s safe to assume Battle Pass changes will be made before the game’s proper release next month. However, for now, this is just an assumption. We currently don’t know how quick 343 Industries will be at implementing changes, improvements, and updates based on feedback. If the game is going to be a long-term success, it will need to be quick.

Halo Infinite multiplayer is available worldwide — technically in Beta form — via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC. Meanwhile, the game’s campaign is set to release on December 8. For more coverage on the sci-fi first-person shooter — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.

