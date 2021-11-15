How to Fix Halo Infinite’s “Blue Screen of Death”

Today, Xbox surprised fans with the release of Halo Infinite‘smultiplayer, and eager players have wasted no time jumping right in.Unfortunately, a number of people have encountered what’sbeing referred to as a “blue screen of death” when trying to install thegame. The official Halo Support Twitter account has already issued astatement, indicating that 343 Industries is aware of the issue andworking towards an update. The developer’s communitydirector, Brian Jarrard, has also informed players that restarting theconsole or relaunching Game Pass on PC seems to resolve the issue.

The Tweet from Jarrard detailing the fix can be found embedded below.

If you're running into a blue screen still on Xbox/Win when trying to install, please try restarting your console/relaunching Xbox Game Pass for PC and try again. We're getting reports this issue should be mostly resolved. https://t.co/55c2BqiA88 — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) November 15, 2021

Following that Tweet, it seems that players have been having far less difficulty installing the game. Hopefully, Halo fans won’t have any other difficulties so they can join the action! Halo Infinite has easily been one of the year’s most highly-anticipated games, particularly for longtime Xbox fans; it’s not hard to imagine just how many players are eager to get started. It’s not unusual to see some bugs on launch day for any online game, but it seems like this is just a minor hiccup, rather than a majorone.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, which launched alongside the original Xbox. The game quickly became Xbox’s signature series, and it’s remained that way for the last 20 years! Halo Infinite was originally intended to launch alongside the Xbox Series X, but was delayed by more than a year to give 343 Industries more time to polish up the title. It remains to be seen whether that extra time will prove worth it, but there seems to be a lot more optimism surrounding the game than there was last year!

Halo Infinite‘s full release will take place on December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

