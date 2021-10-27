Dr Disrespect Reveals What Halo Infinite Is Missing

Halo Infinite is set to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC in less than two months. And after a disasterous reveal, 343 Industries has been able to reignite anticipation for the game. However, one person who’s still not overly impressed is Dr Disrespect, who has been critical of the game every time a new trailer is revealed or a new playtest is released. What’s the Doc’s biggest complaint? It’s missing a battle royale mode.

Watching this week’s new trailer on stream, the Two-Time revealed all he could think about as he watched the campaign footage was how “sick” the game would be with a battle royale mode. And according to Dr Disrespect, the game’s shelf life on Twitch and YouTube will be short-lived without one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You need a battle royale, that’s what you need. In order for this game to go longer than three weeks after launch from a spectator point, it needs BR,” said Dr Disrespect.

The streamer continued

“All I’m thinking of is a Battle Royale. Look at the vista, look at the mountain in the background. What’s this structure over here, is there a sniper on top of that bad boy with a Banshee? This game would be sick with a Battle Royale.”

In the past, 343 Industries has been adamant there’s no battle royale mode in development. However, a leak from a few months ago suggests this either wasn’t true or things have since changed.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Does Halo Infinite need a battle royale mode? Meanwhile, for more coverage on the upcoming sci-fi shooter — which is currently scheduled to release worldwide on December 8 — click here.