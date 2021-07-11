Halo Infinite Developer Provides Update on Multiplayer Beta

✖

One of the most anticipated aspects of Halo Infinite for many fans (outside of the game's actual launch) centers around the upcoming multiplayer beta. Developer 343 Industries has made clear multiple times that it will be holding a beta phase prior to the release of the game later this year. And while we still don't know exactly when that beta might happen, one member of the studio has at the very least given fans an update as to when it could be kicking off.

Over on social media recently, 343's Community Director Brian "Ske7ch" Jarrard informed prospective Halo Infinite players that the game's multiplayer beta is drawing much closer. At the moment, Jarrard said that the team is focusing on readying the beta for a large-scale release. In the interim, however, he encouraged those who haven't done so already to sign-up for the Halo Insider program, which is how players will be chosen for this beta phase. "Please make sure you've opted in for communications and verified your email address or we can't invite you when the time comes," Jarrard said to those who are waiting patiently. "Stay tuned, Spartans."

If you're already signed up, thank you! Remember you can update your profile at any time (esp if you get new hardware). Please make sure you've opted in for communications AND verified your email address or we can't invite you when the time comes. Stay tuned, Spartans. (2/2) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 7, 2021

While Jarrard obviously hasn't outlined any further dates or windows in relation to when the Halo Infinite beta will actually be happening, the fact that he is making a point to remind fans to take these steps seems to imply that it could be happening quite soon. As such, we'll definitely be keeping a close eye on 343 Industries over the coming days and weeks to see if any new information about the beta is revealed. And when those release details do come about, we'll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.com.

As a whole, Halo Infinite still doesn't have a launch date but it's slated to release later this holiday season across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.