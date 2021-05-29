Halo Infinite Multiplayer Seemingly Confirmed to Appear at E3

✖

It looks like we should expect to see some of the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite during Xbox's upcoming showcase event that is set to take place in proximity to E3 2021. Although no one at 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios has confirmed that this aspect of the game will be highlighted in the planned presentation, the image for the event that was revealed seems to tease as much.

Alongside announcing its showcase event just a few days ago, Xbox released a promotional picture for the presentation that featured a number of Spartans from Halo Infinite. The game's main protagonist, Master Chief, wasn't included in this lineup of Spartans, however, and instead, the ones that we see all look to be custom models. Since unique character models like this often only appear in the multiplayer aspect of Halo games, this seems to be a slight tease that we could see some of this mode from Halo Infinite during the showcase.

One thing that is worth noting, however, is that we do know Halo Infinite's campaign portion is set to feature new Spartan characters that we haven't seen before. Just last month, a new leak emerged letting us know that a character named Spartan Griffin is poised to show up in Infinite. At this point in time, we don't know what Griffin might look like, so there is the chance that he could be one of the Spartans appearing in this aforementioned image.

That being said, it's more than likely that we see multiplayer for Halo Infinite appearing at E3 for a litany of other reasons. Perhaps the most notable reason is that 343 Industries has already said in the past that it's going to be holding public multiplayer tests for Halo Infinite in the lead-up to launch. And if the game is set to release this fall, it would only make sense for some of those alpha and beta phases to start happening pretty soon. As such, we have to be shown something from this aspect of the title sooner rather than later.

For now, all we know for certain is that Halo Infinite is guaranteed to show up at E3 2021 in some capacity. As for the game itself, it's still slated to launch later this year on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.