Halo Infinite Reveals Battle Pass Changes Coming This Week

Halo Infinite multiplayer is out on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in Beta form, and unfortunately for 343 Industries one of the biggest talking has been how poor the game’s Battle Pass progression is. We already knew 343 Industries was aware of the feedback, but that’s all we knew. Now we know changes are coming later this week, courtesy of 343 Industries community manager, John Junyszek, who, taking to Twitter, not only confirmed changes are coming, but previewed some of these changes.

Right now, there’s no word exactly these changes are coming, but the changes are aimed at speeding up progression. Unfortunately, for those hoping 343 Industries will add XP based on in-game performance, well, there’s no word of this update making that specific change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week,” said Junyszek “To start, we’ll be adding ‘Play 1 Game’ challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want. We’ll also be adjusting, fixing bugs with, and removing some Weekly Challenges based on your feedback. These tunings to challenge difficulty will help you progress through Weekly Challenges faster and thus directly speed up your progress through the Battle Pass.”

Junyszek continued:

“When we make this update, we’ll need to reset your Challenges, including your progress towards Weekly ones. To make up for this reset, we’ll be granting this week’s Ultimate Reward, the Sigil Mark VII Visor, to everyone who logs in from Nov 23 – Nov 30. Additionally, we will be doubling the duration of 2XP Boosts to now last 1 hour as opposed to 30 mins. We hope this helps people get the most out of them, especially during those longer BTB sessions. We’ll be watching these changes closely to make sure they have the positive impact we all want on your progression. This is only our first step – we are committed to continue evolving these systems but it will take time. Thanks for joining our beta, and keep the feedback coming!”

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Is this enough from 343 Industries?