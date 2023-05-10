Halo Infinite Patch Notes Reveal Major New Additions and Fixes

Halo Infinite has gotten a pretty meaty new update which adds new content and features along with plenty of bug fixes. Halo Infinite is one of the better Xbox exclusives to release in the last few years, but that doesn't mean it didn't have its issues. The game was filled with issues at launch from releasing without co-op campaign (something that took a full year to be added), problems with how progression was structured in multiplayer, lackluster post-launch content, and so on. It took a beating from fans, but 343 Industries has stuck with it and continued to update it.

Halo Infinite has gotten a new 5GB update on all relevant platforms. The new update adds a menu to purchase bundles from previous seasons, added an FPS counter setting on Xbox, adjusted menus to make them more easy to navigate and find the things you want, and made a number of balancing changes. You can also find a full list of bug fixes/resolved issues below.

GLOBAL

There is now a reduced chance of the Season 3 cinematics replaying on every launch of Halo Infinite. If you continue to encounter this issue after this update, please submit a ticket via the Halo Support site.

Halo Infinite will no longer crash on launch when attempting to play on a PC that is below the minimum specifications. This was an unintended bug that caused the game to crash before showing the below minimum specification warning message. Players can once again choose to continue past this warning message, but the expected functionality and visual experience are not guaranteed. To learn more about PC hardware specifications, please visit our PC Hardware Specs and Drivers guide on the Halo Support site.

When using the Bumper Jumper control scheme, players are now able to fire their vehicle's weapons while holding down the Switch Seat button. This applies to the following vehicles: Wasp Banshee Ghost Brute Chopper Shade Turret

The glowing light that appears on the ground below both the Ghost and Wraith vehicles now appears correctly.

The headlight brightness for all UNSC vehicles has been reduced.

If the Control Panel menu is opened while viewing an Armor Core unlock notification, the Armor Core unlock notification will no longer block the player's view of other menus.

MULTIPLAYER

Stability improvements have been made to multiplayer servers to reduce instances of multiplayer matches abruptly ending early or disconnecting all players.

Power Weapons and Equipment will now respawn immediately after the on-screen timer above the Weapon or Equipment Pad has reached 0.

OBSERVER MODE

While in Observer mode, the team positions on the scoreboard will now remain the same when swapping between players on opposing teams.

On-screen damage indicators will no longer appear when swapping between players in Observer mode.

When playing as an Observer on PC, players are now able to display the Stat Board after pressing the default input.

While in Observer mode, in-game actions that are mapped to certain buttons will no longer occur while typing a message in text-chat.

FORGE

Edit Mode and Creation Tools

Script brains now have a limit of 128 nodes. Players will be notified when they hit the node limit via an on-screen prompt. Any script brains that currently exceed the 128-node limit can still be accessed, but new nodes can't be added until the node count is below 128.

When moving an object with the Movement Snap setting set to 0.001, the object will no longer behave as though the setting was set to <none>. This change will allow for precise and slow object movement when using the 0.001 Movement Snap option, which is especially useful for fixing Z-fighting issues and fine detail work.

If a crash occurs during a Forge session, autosaves are now more likely to trigger before the crash, preventing any loss of progress.

The movement of the camera in Forge now behaves in parity with the Camera Speed setting.

File and Map Publishing

Players can now select and enter older versions of Forge maps in both Forge and Custom Games.

When a player deletes a Forge Asset, any player who Bookmarked that file will now be able to access their My Bookmarks menu without issue. If you continue to encounter this issue after this update, please submit a ticket via the Halo Support site.



KNOWN ISSUES

With this update, the team has added multiple new issues to our Known Issues lists:

Menus