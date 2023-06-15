Halo Infinite: Season 4 Trailer Shows Off Infection Mode Gameplay

Halo Infinite season 4's new trailer gives us a proper look at Infection. The Halo franchise is one of the core pillars of Xbox and it has evolved quite a lot since the early 2000s. From the addition of Xbox Live allowing for PvP multiplayer to four player co-op to Forge mode, it is a series that is constantly changing and getting better. Halo Infinite took the series to a more open world approach with its campaign and opted for a more "live service" approach to multiplayer, something that was great on paper, but ended up hurting the game as it was poorly rolled out and maintained.

Now, a year and a half after release, season 4 is finally here. Halo Infinite's upcoming season will include a plethora of new content and quality of life changes, including the addition of Infection. Infection is one of the most beloved Halo multiplayer modes as a bunch of people are forced to try and survive as one player attempts to "infect" others by stabbing them with an energy sword. As more and more players get cut down, the game gets increasingly tense forcing players to run and try and hide. It's great to see it back in Halo Infinite and it comes alongside other new content such as new maps and a new ability known as the threat seeker. The new season will begin as a free update on June 20th, so players won't have to wait long to get in on the action.

Given Call of Duty just released its fourth season after having been out for less than a year, it really shows the pace of Halo Infinite. As of right now, we have zero idea what the future of the game looks like. It's unclear how long 343 Industries plans to support the game, but it's unlikely we'll see a brand new Halo game for quite a long time as the team's initial plan was to support Infinite for many years.

What do you think of Halo Infinite's new update? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.