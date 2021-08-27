Halo Infinite SteelBook With Mega Construx Helmet Is up for Pre-Order

You have many choices when it comes to pre-ordering Halo Infinite for the Xbox Series X / Xbox One, but only one includes a free Mega Construx Halo helmet in green, blue, or red. That would be right here at Walmart, where you can pre-order the game with a SteelBook and the helmet for $59.99.

Of course, the most coveted Halo Infinte bundle involves a limited edition Xbox Series X console, but getting your hands on one of those isn't easy. You can keep tabs on retailers like Amazon, or bite the bullet and pay the markup on eBay. The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle is officially set to launch on November 15th for $549.99. The game drops on December 8th. It will be arriving across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

On a related note, Mega Construx released a character pack earlier this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise. Fittingly, it includes 20 figures, accessories, and a special range of figures in gold. There's Michael “Mickey” Crespo, Captain Veronica Dare, Spartan Jerome-092, Commander Carter-A259, Spartan Emile-A239, Miranda Keyes, and more. There's even a Mister Chief figure!

The Mega Construx 20th Anniversary Character Pack is an Amazon exclusive that was available to pre-order here for $49.99. It was sold out at the time of writing, but keep tabs on that link for a restock.

If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel's Mega Bloks toys that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures like the Halo ones featured here. In addition to the Halo line, Mega Contrux has popular Pokemon, Masters of the Universe, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles licenses. You can check out more of the lineup here on Amazon.

